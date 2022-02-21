Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Release Date Australia, Cast, Trailer & Reviews

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), the first of a two-part sequel to the Oscar-winning film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is set to swing into theatres this year. Here’s everything you need to know about the film before it does.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) will be released in Australian cinemas on the 6th of October.

Cast & Crew

Shameik Moore is reprising his role as Miles Morales/Spider-Man, and both Jake Johnson and Hailee Steinfeld are also reprising their respective roles from the first film (Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man and Gwen Stacey/Spider-Woman).

Oscar Isaac is a new addition to the cast and will voice Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099, a new character that’s an alternate version of Spider-Man from the future. Issa Rae is also joining the cast and will voice Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman. Sadly, no other cast members have been announced yet.

Plot

Following the events of the first film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) will see Miles Morales team up with Gwen Stacey and various other Spider-People to travel across the Multiverse and fight an extremely powerful villain.

What The Critics & Reviews Say

Currently, as the film is still a few months away, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) has no reviews. However, fans on Twitter can’t wait until the film is released and are anticipating it’ll be just as good as the first one.

230 days till Spider-Man: Across the spider-verse part 1 comes out pic.twitter.com/hcAdhGiLyO — Spider-Man News and countdown (@SpiderMan3news) February 19, 2022

Spider-Man Across The Spider Verse is gonna be so great. pic.twitter.com/v709XvE5cU — Yazmina (@Yazmina_marie) February 19, 2022

There are so many movies dropping in 2022 that I'm crazy excited for, but nothing has me more excited than Across the Spider-Verse. https://t.co/ARiYpFkZVA — Ian (@Tokyo_Joey) February 13, 2022

Trailer

If you haven’t had a chance to check out the trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) make sure you do below:

Read Next