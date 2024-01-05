Ange Postecoglou Shuts Down Journalist’s Trophy Jibe With Elite Response

One of Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou’s press conferences has gone viral quickly after the Australian shut down a journalist in typical fashion for a poorly worded question.

Ange Postecoglou continues to win plaudits, not only amongst the Tottenham faithful, but across the Premier League for his commitment to playing attractive and attack-minded football and his revolution of one of the league’s biggest cubs.

But it’s the Australian’s refreshingly honest responses during press conferences that have seen the Spurs boss gain the most attention during his short stint with his new side.

Always armed with a quip under his sleeve or a weaponised “mate” should he need it, Postecoglou’s pre-game junkets have become something of a must-watch for Tottenham fans before and after fixtures, offering another opportunity to watch their new boss represent the Club and, when necessary, deflect bizarre questions from journalists.

You could argue it’s probably a side to the job that the Spurs boss would rather avoid. At times the press conferences are monotonous and the questions are loaded.

As the games start to come thick and fast, I’m certain Postecoglou would instead prefer to prioritise training sessions with the team to stem the enduring injury crisis and carry their rediscovered form into the new year.

But, of course, it’s part and parcel of the game… and today’s press conference was no different, with Ange taking questions from the media ahead of Tottenham’s fixture against Burnley in the FA Cup – a fixture that represents Postecoglou’s best chance of lifting silverware this season.

As the Tottenham boss answered the usual questions on the January window and the international players departing for other tournaments during the season, the attention turned to trophies and the Club’s ambitions in the cups this year with one journalist finding himself in the crosshairs for a poorly worded question.

“Do you ever picture yourself lifting trophies?” one journalist asked.

“I’ve got real pictures, mate, Ange quipped. “There’s quite a few of them, mate. No, I just look at the ones I’ve got, mate.”

The journalist was clearly feeling the pressure and responded: “You’re lucky to do that.” Which only riled the Tottenham boss up more.

“No, I’ve earnt them,” Postecoglou said with a smile. “I’m not lucky!”

He won’t make that same mistake again…