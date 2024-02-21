How Australian Football Fans Can Watch Lionel Messi And Inter Miami This Season

Lionel Messi and co. are back on our screens ahead of another exciting MLS season and Australian football fans hoping to catch football’s GOAT in action can watch every MLS game, exclusively on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

I’m struggling to think of a singular transfer in world football that has boasted such a profound impact on both his team and the league quite like the impact of Lionel Messi.

Of course, when Cristiano Ronaldo swapped European football for the emerging Saudi league, his global reputation and standing encouraged more and more footballers to make the switch in the twilight of their careers.

But when Lionel Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion, was announced as David Beckham’s marquee signing for his new MLS franchise, Inter Miami, it put the league on the map.

Since joining the MLS side, Messi Mania has well and truly swept across the U.S. Wherever the Argentinian captain goes, the MLS fans follow.

From British royalty to Hollywood A-Listers, America’s biggest celebrities were all spotted attending Miami’s games last season as clubs across the country announced record-breaking ticket sales and welcomed an influx of new fans to watch the new star in person.

In Messi’s debut season, his unwavering star power shone, securing Miami’s first trophy in its short history in the inaugural 2023 Leagues Cup. Since then, Beckham has certainly been busy, recruiting three former FC Barcelona stars to play alongside their captain for the 2024 season and all eyes will be on the Miami side during this campaign, kicking things off with Real Salt Lake today at 12:00PM AEDT.

How to watch MLS in Australia

For Australian football fans hoping to catch football’s GOAT in action, every match this season is streaming live and exclusively on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. It works just like any other streaming service, with seamless transitions between shows courtesy of Apple’s easy-to-use interface.

“We’re thrilled to kick off the 2024 season and build upon this game-changing partnership, which is bringing Major League Soccer to its largest global audience ever while showcasing the next-level athleticism and electric fandom of the league,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami kick off the MLS 2024 season today at 12:00PM AEDT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.