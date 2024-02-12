Australian Punter Mitch Wishnowsky Puts In A Perfect Performance At The Super Bowl 2024

Australian NFL star Mitch Wishnowsky has put in an MVP-worthy performance in this year’s Super Bowl, delivering four clutch moments to cement his team’s lead halfway through the second half.

In only his second Super Bowl appearance, San Francisco’s Australian punter Mitch Wishnowsky is aiming to become the only Australian to ever play in and win a Super Bowl in American football history.

The WA native has enjoyed an incredible match in Las Vegas, producing several clutch moments to pin back the opposition in their own half throughout the second half. Wishnowsky is averaging over 50 yards per punt from four attempts and landed three perfect kicks deep inside the Chiefs’ 20-yard line.

🇦🇺 Mitch Wishnowsky doing his thing on the @NFL's biggest stage… with a view 🔥 #SBLVIII

The former Aussie rules star grew up playing contact sports but had to give up at age 18 due to repeated shoulder injuries. Wishnowsky plied his trade as a glazier but still maintained a keen interest in sports… until he heard about ProKick Australia in Melbourne.

Wishnowsky was the first of two punters selected in the 2019 NFL draft and reached the Super Bowl as a rookie, punting twice as the 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers star is also the only Australian to score a point in an NFL game, kicking an extra point against the Seattle Seahawks in October 2021.

Mitch Wishnowsky with some PERFECTION on the biggest stage



Let’s GOOOOO BOYS



Punters and kickers are BALLLLIN

After Wishnowsky’s performance in this year’s Super Bowl, Australian fans took to X to sound their appreciation for their local hero… even calling for an MVP nomination.