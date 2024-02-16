Daniel Ricciardo Gives Hilarious Reaction To Visa Cash App Red Bull’s New Name

For Formula 1 fans, the newly formed Visa Cash App Red Bull is certainly a mouthful to say every time, so the team has been referred to as VCARB for shorthand purposes… and you can count on Formula 1 funnyman Ricciardo to have something to say about the new acronym.

Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo returns to the grid with his newly named team Visa Cash App Red Bull, after the Red Bull-owned team rebranded from AlphaTauri ahead of the new season.

After spending much of 2023 on the sidelines, the Australian driver returns to the junior team where he made his name as a rookie all those years ago. Ricciardo’s returning more experienced and with a hunger to improve the team; it’s the perfect alignment as VCARB sets to step out from Red Bull’s shadow.

When Ricciardo first made his debut race for the team, it was still called Toro Rosso after the 2006 rebrand from Minardi. Now, two names later, Visa Cash App Red Bull is set for another glow-up for the coming year.

Of course, the new branding, Visa Cash App Red Bull, can be a bit of a tongue twister… try saying that three times faster. So, VCARB has been dutifully elected to stand in for when time is of the essence… and VCARB driver Daniel Ricciardo had a hilarious response when questioned about his new team.

“VCARB. Yeah. You’ve gotta get your vitamins and your carbohydrates,” Ricciardo joked to The Athletic.

Despite the playful banter, there’s no denying the excitement surrounding VCARB’s fresh identity and the anticipation of what the future holds for the team in the coming season. With the two Red Bull teams strengthening their ties, expect to see a lot more of VCARB further up the grid this year.