David Beckham And Lionel Messi Booed By OWN Fans In Pre-Season Friendly

David Beckham and the Inter Miami team were booed off the pitch during a recent pre-season friendly against a Hong Kong XI, after Lionel Messi and new signing Luis Suárez failed to make an appearance.

It’s never something we want to see on the football pitch, fans booing their own players. It speaks to a disconnect between the club, the players and the supporters and, in all honesty, isn’t entirely conducive to a happy environment just weeks before the new season is about to start.

But that’s exactly what happened to David Beckham and his Inter Miami side during a pre-season friendly in Hong Kong… and it even prompted an official response from the Hong Kong government.

RELATED: Super Bowl Tickets Most Expensive Ever Thanks To Taylor Swift

Image: Getty

After Lionel Messi, football’s greatest-ever player, signed on the dotted line with Beckham’s new team last year, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has been joined by three of his former Barcelona teammates – Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez – and Inter Miami has slowly been building a Barcelona super team ahead of the new season.

The team have been playing in a handful of pre-season friendlies to build match fitness and get familiar with the new boss Tata Martino’s tactics before their opening fixture against Real Salt Lake at the end of this month.

But during a recent 4-1 win over Hong Kong All-Stars this weekend, fans were quick to voice their displeasure after seeing Miami’s star man sitting on the bench, chanting “Refund! Refund! Refund!” after the full-time whistle.

WATCH Lionel Messi and David Beckham are booed during Inter Miami friendly below.

“Messi and Suarez were deemed unfit to play by their team’s medical department, to everyone’s, including ours, disappointment,” Miami head coach Gerardo Martino said. Just days before, Martino guaranteed Hong Kong supporters attending the game that the attacking pair would play.

“The Government today expressed deep disappointment over Messi not playing at Tatler XFEST Hong Kong, Hong Kong Team vs Inter Miami CF, and the organiser failing to provide a detailed explanation promptly,” an official statement read.

“Many Hong Kong fans looked forward to the match with enthusiasm, and a lot of tourists came to Hong Kong particularly for the match. The Government, as well as all football fans, are extremely disappointed that Messi could neither play in the friendly match, nor explain to the fans in person upon request.”

Inter Miami kick off the new MLS season against Real Salt Lake on 22 February at 12 PM AEDT.