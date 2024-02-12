Reigning World Surfing Champion Stunningly Withdraws From Season Amid Mental Health Concerns

Reigning world champion Filipe Toledo shocked the surfing community with the news that he was taking a one-year mental health break, joining Australia’s Stephanie Gilmore and Hawaiian surfer Carissa Moore as the third high-profile surfer to withdraw from competing this season.

When reigning WSL champion Filipe Toledo withdrew from the Pipe Pro in Hawaii last month, purportedly suffering from food poisoning, critics online were speculating whether the Brazilian’s known dislike for barrel waves could be the real reason for his absence.

It was clear Toledo was suffering in the opening round of the new 2024 season; the aerial specialist only managed a 1.77 (out of 20) in the first heat and withdrew shortly after.

Toledo took to social media to hit back at those claiming he was afraid, saying: “To the critics on duty, and the world champions who comment on social networks outside, believe what you want, I’m not here to prove anything to you!”

RELATED: Jack Robinson Interview: Australian Olympic Surfer Going For Gold

Image: WSL

But in a recent Instagram post, Toledo announced that he would be withdrawing from competition for the rest of the 2024 season, claiming he was not physically or mentally ready to compete.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce today that I am withdrawing for the remainder of the 2024 Championship Tour season,” he wrote.

“In the past, I have been honest about some of my challenges not only with injuries, but also with mental health. Competing at the highest level for the past decade has taken a toll on me, and I need a break to recover for the next chapter of my career.”

The 28-year-old first made his debut in the World Surf League in 2013 and quickly became one of the top-ranked surfers on the tour.

Renowned for his high-risk aerials such as backflips, rotations, and alley-oops, Toledo has competed at the highest level for more than a decade. The WSL champ has won 17 titles on the Championship Tour and was the first Brazilian to win back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023; this will be Toledo’s first significant break in his professional career.

“I have so much passion for the sport, but I need some time off to fully recover so I can come back stronger than ever. I appreciate the support and loyalty of my family, friends, sponsors, and the WSL.” Filipe Toledo

It’s reported that Toledo will still represent Brazil at the 2024 Paris Olympics at Teahupo’o, Tahiti this summer, but will re-enter the WSL Championship Tour as a wildcard in 2025.