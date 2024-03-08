Francis Ngannou Shoots His Shot At Kim Kardashian

Days before his huge boxing match against former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, Ngannou replied to a selfie tweet from the reality TV star captioned “miss u”.

The Predator reposted Kim’s post with a meme of influencer Druski pointing at himself as if to ask if it was him Kardashian was referring to.

The post has been viewed 27 million times and has over 360K likes and 36K retweets. Most of its 2.7K comments are either saying that Ngannou is shooting his shot at Kim K. or discouraging Francis from pursuing whatever he’s thinking.

Before she was married to ex-husband Kanye West, Kim K. had a whirlwind romance with NBA player Kris Humphries. The end of their romance also led to the downfall of Humphries’ basketball career. But that’s not it.

Kim’s sister Khloe had several NBA beaus, including Lamar Odom, Rashad McCants, James Harden, Tristan Thompson, and allegedly Rick Fox. Meanwhile, half-sister Kendall Jenner also had an impressive NBA boyfriend list that includes Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, Kyle Kuzma, and Jordan Clarkson.

It’s interesting to note that while those players were in a relationship with their respective Kardashians, their careers went into something of a downward spiral, hence the Kardashian Curse was born…

Ngannou was linked to Kim K. during the lead-up to his boxing debut against Tyson Fury but that turned out to be prime-cut fake news. This recent scoop, however, is a little more legit, given the tweet came from Francis’ official account on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Regardless of what his tweet meant, perhaps Ngannou should stay clear of Kim K. right now if he wants to keep his fighting career going. After leaving the UFC, he’s found success in his other endeavours and after taking Fury to the limit in their boxing bout last year, he’s become a hot boxing commodity right now.

Ngannou still has a massive fight on hand this Friday night against Joshua at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia. Joshua is a heavy betting favourite to win the fight but after watching how Ngannou very nearly defied worse odds against Fury, no one is counting out the former UFC heavyweight champion just yet.

Joshua is looking to get back to the top of boxing’s heavyweight mountain. The former Olympic gold medalist is 27-3 with 24 knockouts. AJ won three straight bouts after his back-to-back losses to current heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. In his last bout, which was also held in Saudi Arabia, Joshua stopped Otto Wallin inside five rounds.

But AJ has a questionable chin and Ngannou is arguably the world’s hardest puncher. If the former UFC heavyweight champion can land clean, there’s no question that Joshua could end up in Dreamland.