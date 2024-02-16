Surfing Legends And Brewing Masters; Gage Roads Continues To Make Waves With Debut Surf Film

The following article was produced in partnership with Gage Roads Brew Co.

In Western Australia, it’s difficult to avoid the surf; easterly winds bring beautiful swells all year round, with some of the best surfing regions south of Perth such as Margaret River, Gracetown and Yallingup catering to the big blue seekers in this part of the world.

Here, the heroes aren’t footy players, but champion surfers such as Australian Olympic hopeful Jack Robinson, WSL Challenger Series champion Bronte Macaulay and emerging WSL star Jacob Willcox who have grown up chasing the best surf spots that WA has to offer.

Born and bred amidst the powerful waves of Margaret River and the South West, these local legends have honed their skills in these waters, and proudly represented their community on the global stage. It’s no wonder then, that celebrated independent brewer, Gage Roads Brew Co, were keen to bring them on board.

For more than 20 years, the Gage Roads crew have taken inspiration from their love of good beer and the ocean to create one of Australia’s largest independent breweries.

What started as a dream between two young brothers and a couple of mates has grown into one of Western Australia’s most celebrated community pillars, producing some of the country’s best craft beers whilst maintaining the brand’s founding principles that are inherently linked to surfing and Australian culture.

From Single Fin, their flagship brew, and Side Track, a full-flavoured mid-strength XPA, Gage Roads Brew Co have long maintained their connection to the surf, weaving an enduring ethos of independence and freedom into each of their award-winning brews.

“Surf culture has always been such a big part of who we are. It first inspired the culture of the brewery and now it comes through in almost everything we do” Aaron Heary, Executive Director Gage Roads Brew Co

Last year marked a significant milestone for Gage Roads as they welcomed two-time Australian surfer of the year, Jack Robinson, to their talented team as a brand ambassador and part-owner.

Now, in an exciting development, Gage Roads has announced that professional surfers and proud West Australian natives, Bronte Macaulay and Jacob Willcox, are also joining as part-owners in the brand, blending their passion for the ocean with their entrepreneurial spirit to craft a legacy that resonates far beyond the waves.

“I’m really excited to be getting on board with a brand that really resonates so much with me – WA-born, passionate about surf, marching to the beat of its own drum,” said Bronte Macaulay.

The announcement of these pro-surfer additions comes a year after the inception of the Gage Roads surf team, including free surfers Brenden “Margo” Margieson, Ellie “El” Brooks and McKenzie “Mac” Bowden; who feature in their recently released debut surf film, Fins and Tins: A Gage Roads Brew Co Adventure by celebrated filmmaker Jacob Woodrow.

The film follows the Crew as the surfers venture into Australia’s Wild West alongside Gage Roads Executive Director Aaron Heary, searching, not only for the best surf spots in the region, but to also discover the origins of Gage Roads Brew Co and reaffirm the brewery’s deep connection with the ocean.

With a cold brew in hand, the Gage Roads crew embraced the good times, finding inspiration in the ocean and its ever-changing story.