Lewis Hamilton Teases Next Move After Ferrari Career Ends

Lewis Hamilton has shared an image just days before the Australian Grand Prix, possibly signalling the Mercedes driver’s future career plans when he eventually walks away from Formula 1.

British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton shocked the world in February, announcing he would be leaving Mercedes for Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season.

F1 fans were left stunned by the news; the seven-time World Champion had only just signed a bumper new deal to stave off interest from around the paddock, seemingly signalling his intent to finish his career at Mercedes… but Hamilton confessed it had been a dream to wear the red of the Scuderia.

“In the summer we signed, and obviously I, at that time, saw my future with Mercedes. But an opportunity came up in the new year and I decided to take it,” Hamilton said.

Image: @lewishamilton

Hamilton’s mega Ferrari deal will see the Briton line up alongside Charles LeClerc for the 2025 season, but a recent Instagram post could signal where Hamilton ultimately sees his career heading when he eventually walks away from the sport.

Posting to his 36.5 million Instagram followers, Hamilton shared a photo of a microphone in what appears to be a recording studio. Is a future in music on the horizon? Perhaps, but if there’s one thing we know about Lewis Hamilton, he rarely sticks to just one thing and could signal one of a number of possible career paths for the F1 champ in retirement.