Michael B. Jordan Set To Design Premier League Football Team’s Kit

Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan is set to take the Premier League by storm by producing a special edition kit for English football team A.F.C Bournemouth that’s set to be released later this year.

Here at DMARGE, we’ve spoken at length about Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan’s talents extend beyond what we see at the cinemas, guiding men with his effortlessly cool fashion choices and tips such as how to rock the formal polo shirt, the best safari suit for Australian summers in addition to perfecting high-waisted chinos that don’t ride up the fellas.

So it’s not surprise then to learn that the American actor’s latest offering will see him combine his superior knowledge of fashionable menswear with his latest venture into the sports ownership space.

Jordan, who rose to prominence in the critically acclaimed TV series The Wire and later starred in leading roles in the Creed and Black Panther movie series, joined a minority ownership structure of Premier League team A.F.C. Bournemouth in 2022.

The move was a compelling one, but certainly not unique, following similar purchases from NFL star Tom Brady and comedy icons of the cinema and silver screen Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who invested in Birmingham and non-league side Wrexham, respectively.

But now it seems that the 36-year-old investor is adding another string to his bow, designing a special edition kit for Bournemouth this season, with A.F.C Bournemouth majority owner Bill Foley confirming that Jordan’s involvement in the club is bigger than previously thought.

“Mike is a great guy,” Bournemouth owner Bill Foley revealed. “He’s a very down-to-earth, common individual. He hasn’t got stars in his eyes. He loves football. He is really helping us in terms of some of our international marketing and marketing in the U.S. He’s designing a kit that will go on sale shortly.”

Image: Getty

It’s not the first time that Jordan has stepped into the role of fashion designer; the American actor teamed up with global luxury fashion house Coach on an exclusive collection inspired by fictional anime character Naruto and signaled Jordan’s first venture into fashion design.

The collection combined Jordan’s interest in utilitarian fashion and graphic motifs from the world of Naruto with Coach’s signature look and design.

It’s unclear what a Michael B. Jordan x A.F.C Bournemouth collection would look like, but with owner Bill Foley suggesting the kits will be available for fans to purchase “shortly”, it’s likely we could see further influence on the club’s kits in the near future.