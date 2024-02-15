Mike Tyson Proves He Still Packs A Serious Punch In Recent Sparring Video

Mike Tyson may have hung up the gloves after nearly 20 years at the top of the boxing world, but a recent sparring video posted by Tyson’s coach Rafael Cordeiro shows the former heavyweight champ’s still got it.

Iron Mike was without a doubt one of the most formidable heavyweight boxers in the history of the sport, known for his pure power in the ring. For those of us who weren’t around when Mike Tyson was in the prime of his life, allow me to give you a quick lesson.

Image: Getty

Mike Tyson was only 20 years old when he etched his name in the history books as the youngest heavyweight champion of the world, overwhelming Trevor Berbick with his speed and power, knocking him down twice in the second round before the fight was eventually stopped.

Tyson quickly gained a reputation for his pure ferocity in the ring, earning him the name Iron Mike. Years later, when Tyson came up against Michael Spinks, the lineal heavyweight champion at the time and undefeated in 31 fights in the ring, Tyson knocked him out in just 91 seconds.

Of course, now, Tyson has been happily retired for almost two decades, spending his time on podcasts and in the media, but that still hasn’t kept him away from the sport altogether training champion boxers such as Francis Ngannou.

Still a fervent fan of boxing, Tyson ensures to keep fighting fit in the gym with his coach and sparring partner Rafael Cordeiro, unleashing his fists on his Brazilian coach and proving that, even at 57 years old, the former champ still packs a serious punch.