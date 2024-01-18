Nick Kyrgios Offers To Lay Out Fan That Heckled Novak Djokovic At Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios may not be competing in the tennis action during this year’s Australian Open event in Melbourne, but that hasn’t stopped the Australian star from getting involved in the on-court drama, offering to take care of one attendee who wouldn’t stop heckling Novak Djokovic.

Five days into this year’s first Grand Slam tournament of the tennis calendar and already there have been a few nervy moments for the Australian Open favourites.

Australia’s own Alex de Minaur battled to take the win over Milos Raonic in the opening round before quickly dealing with Matteo Arnaldi to progress to the third; Novak Djokovic, Australian Open royalty, survived a nervy outing against Aussie hopeful Alexei Popyrin, but it was a rare moment from one of the attendees that got the crowd talking.

Image: Getty

During the Second Round match, the scores were finely balanced with both men on 2-2 in the second set when one guest in the crowd decided it was his moment to shine. It’s not clear what the guy said, but it certainly stirred the 24-time Grand Slam champion and forced a confrontational response.

“Come say that to my face,” Djokovic shouted at the heckler, ushering with his hands for the guess to come down from the safety of the stands. It was a rare lapse from Djokovic, who usually epitomises ‘cool, calm and collected,’ with each return of the ball.

On commentary, Aussie star Nick Kyrgios was surprised to see his on-court rival, off-court mate rise to the taunts of the heckler, but sent a warning to anyone looking to throw the World No. 1 off his game.

WATCH Nick Kyrgios offers to “get that guy out of here” below.

Novak Djokovic returned to formidable form, buoyed by the goading from the guest in the crowd. After the match, the Serbian star was reunited with his Wimbledon Final 2023 rival, Nick Kyrgios, who offered his security services, should Djokovic need them.

Don’t poke the bear, indeed.