Nick Kyrgios Snubs Novak Djokovic In Australian Open Prediction

Outspoken tennis star, Nick Kyrgios, has been causing a stir online after one of his tweets appeared to snub Australian Open favourite Novak Djokovic for his record-breaking 11th Grand Slam title in Melbourne.

It does feel a little strange not seeing Nick Kyrgios gracing the iconic blue courts during this year’s Australian Open; the popular Aussie star has been nursing a wrist injury sustained during the Mallorca Open early last year and has since been forced to withdraw from several high-profile Grand Slam tournaments in 2023.

Although Kyrgios has experienced an extended period away from the court, the former World No. 13 certainly hasn’t taken his eye off the ball, offering his fans consistent commentary on the world of tennis throughout the past year, starring in Netflix’s docuseries Break Point and even taking up a role in the commentary box for this year’s Australian Open.

The Australian pro has excelled in a media-based role during his absence from the court, revelling in his new position as a favourite of the players and pundits alike… and the fans have particularly enjoyed a fledging bromance with the defending Australian Open champion, Novak Djokovic.

I think TsiTsipas wins the Aus Open — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 18, 2024

So when Nick Kyrgios took to his X account to post some predictions for the eventual winner for this year’s tournament, fans were surprised to see his on-court rival, off-court mate, Novak Djokovic, snubbed for his record-breaking 11th AO title.

Former World No. 3, Stefanos Tsitsipas, has been in formidable form in Melbourne. The Greek star, who has enjoyed a career-high rating of World No. 3 during, has started each of his last two AO bouts in the same way.

Tsitsipas has had to overcome nervy opening sets in the First Round to see off Belgian hopeful Zizou Bergs and then fight for his place in the Third with seasoned Australian player Jordan Thompson putting up a heroic defence to join a growing list of home-grown heroes taking to the game the seeded favourites.

The Greek hopeful will face the French teenage sensation Luca Van Assche at the Rod Laver Arena this afternoon, but a favourable run into the Final could see the Greek ace go all the way.