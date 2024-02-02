Peroni’s Formula 1 Campaign Goes Viral After Lewis Hamilton’s Leaked Ferrari Move

Fans were rightly stunned by the sensational news that Lewis Hamilton will be joining the Scuderia Ferrari for the 2025 season, with the announcement seemingly coming out of nowhere. But some eagle-eyed fans have been quick to flag a recent Peroni campaign to celebrate its new partnership with the Italian team, and it begs the question: Did Peroni leak the Lewis Hamilton news?

Hindsight is a beautiful thing, so they say. And it’s no truer than for sports fans who are always the first to jump on the retrospective bandwagon after the big reveal… and that’s exactly what’s happened with Peroni’s Ferrari announcement.

Just a few days ago, the premium Italian beer brand from Asahi Europe & International formerly announced its new global partnership with Ferrari. The multi-year partnership will see Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% enter a new racing chapter alongside Scuderia Ferrari after ending its commercial partnership with Aston Martin at the end of last season.

To celebrate the announcement, Peroni Nastro Azzurro and Ferrari released a short film featuring Ferrari’s two Formula 1 drivers, Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc, who swapped the high-pressure hot seat of a Formula 1 car for an equally stressful environment, a high-stakes heist.

But since the news dropped that seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton would be swapping seats of his own in the 2025 season, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice a peculiar Easter Egg hiding in plain sight in Peroni’s recent campaign.

Image: Peroni

In a marketing poster released alongside the video, there appears to be a Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 car at the bottom of the frame. Nothing unusual, only its sporting Lewis Hamilton’s trademarked number #44 along the side panel of the car.

Coincidence? I think not.