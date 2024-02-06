Red Bull Boss Christian Horner Could Derail New F1 Season After ‘Inappropriate Behaviour’ Claims

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner has reportedly been advised to voluntarily resign from his role after allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

According to multiple reports, an internal investigation has been instigated by Red Bull, the F1 team’s parent company, “after being made aware of certain recent allegations” regarding Horner’s aggressive management style., although an official statement from Red Bull has yet to confirm the nature of the allegations.

“After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation,” an official statement read.

“This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Image: Red Bull Content Pool

Christian Horner has vehemently denied the claims made against him by another Red Bull employee, but it’s been suggested that the energy drink maker Red Bull, the Formula 1 team’s parent company, are taking the claims extremely seriously.

“I completely deny these claims.” Christian Horner, Red Bull Team Principal

Horner has been one of the sport’s most successful team principals of the modern era, overseeing six ­constructors’ world championships and seven ­drivers’ titles at Red Bull Racing to end Mercedes’ supremacy within the sport and usher in a new era of Red Bull dominance.

It’s less than a month to go until lights out for the new Formula 1 season, but it’s been suggested that Horner will be allowed to continue in his role during the investigation.