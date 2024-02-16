Fatal Super Bowl Shooting Shows America Isn’t Ready For FIFA World Cup

The mass shooting during the Super Bowl parade, which resulted in the death of one person and left at least two dozen people, including children, wounded and hospitalised, has raised concerns about public safety, particularly as Kansas City prepares to host the prestigious FIFA World Cup in 2026.

More than a million Chiefs fans turned out for the victory parade on Wednesday, celebrating their team winning back-to-back Super Bowl wins – and their third title in just five years.

Amidst the drinking and partying to commemorate a historic victory over the 49ers, gunshots were heard over the cheers of the crowd in Kansas City, plunging the festivities into chaos and tragedy; Police have said that 22 people were shot and wounded, and a mother of two was killed.

Image: REUTERS

As Kansas City grapples with the aftermath of this horrific incident, attention turns to the upcoming FIFA World Cup in 2026, with host cities situated across the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The threat of violence has prompted urgent calls amongst football fans for a renewed commitment to ensuring the safety of all participants and spectators.

The shooting in Kansas City was not an isolated incident, either. On the same day, in another World Cup host city, Atlanta, four young students fell victim to gun violence in a parking lot. Whilst their injuries were not life-threatening, the incident serves as a reminder of the pervasive issue of gun violence across the country.

If you argue against the regulation of fire arms after seeing 10 people shot at a #SuperBowl parade, then get your brain checked to see if it works. And while you are at it, check the heart too.



Disgraceful. Imagine when the World Cup is here why would a visitor feel safe?! https://t.co/deLMaxhEFn — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) February 14, 2024

It’s important to highlight that European football is not without its safety concerns. In 2016, the UEFA European Championships saw widespread violence ignite throughout stadiums in Marseille, Lille, and Nice. Confrontations broke out in the streets, with rival fans – most notably, Russian and English – hurling projectiles and engaging in physical altercations, resulting in serious injuries.

Now, it’s rare to see any football game in Europe without a significant police presence; fans are ushered to and from the games with a physical barrier dividing the opposing parties to avoid any conflict.

But during the fatal shooting during the Super Bowl parade, there were more than 800 police officers on duty, patrolling the streets and positioned high on tall buildings adjacent to the crowds, but it still wasn’t enough to stop the attacks.

Image: FIFA

“Fan and player safety and security is an essential part of the overall operations of the FIFA World Cup,” a FIFA spokesperson told The Kansas City Star. “We continue to work closely with Federal, state, tribal and municipal authorities, along with the host city committees, to set the best safety and security standards for the tournament in 2026.”

More than 3.4 million spectators were in attendance during the Qatar World Cup in 2022, and FIFA has projected that more than 5.5 million fans will attend the next tournament. As the countdown to kick-off continues, the United States must confront the sobering reality of gun violence and take proactive steps to address fans’ legitimate concerns and ensure that the beautiful game can be enjoyed by all in attendance.