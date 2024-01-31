Super Bowl Tickets Most Expensive Ever Thanks To Taylor Swift

The extremely public relationship between KC Chiefs player Travis Kelce and global superstar Taylor Swift has dominated the 2023/24 NFL season, adding an alluring storyline to the league and introducing millions of new fans to the sport… but it’s meant the die-hards are left paying the price.

As the full-time whistle sounded on another huge Chiefs victory this week, confirming the Kansas City outfit would return to the Super Bowl to face the 49ers in a repeat of the 2020 match-up, the cameras inevitably scoured through the crowd within the Baltimore stadium in search of the NFL’s most famous fan.

Image: Getty

Travis Kelce, a four-time All-Pro tight end and two-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs, pushed his way through the cheering group of people to find his girlfriend Taylor Swift celebrating amongst the crowd.

It’s been an emerging storyline that has gripped this football season, dominating headlines and social media posts with every passing game. The blossoming romance between, arguably, the world’s biggest star and one of the league’s most prominent players.

And now, as the Chiefs confirmed their place back to defend their Super Bowl title against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas next month, some disgruntled NFL fans are blaming the 36-year-old singer’s stratospheric star power for an exponential increase in ticket sales.

The cheapest ticket in the Upper Level Endzone on TickPick sits at a staggering $8,100 USD (~$12,323 AUD), an increase of more than 50% on the same ticket, this time last year… and that’s enough to even make a popstar balk.

Taylor Swift’s presence has been felt at nearly every one of Kelce’s games this season, with the camera often panning to her box during a break in play. But the reality is that Taylor Swift isn’t actually getting the amount of airtime that many people are suggesting.

Swift was seen seven different times totalling just 44 seconds of the entire broadcast, accounting for just 0.39% of the total AFC championship game telecast, which ran for three hours and nine minutes.

Of course, it could be argued that the Las Vegas location has something to do with the dramatic increase in prices… just ask Formula 1 fans. But with the increased interest in this season thanks to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship, NFL fans are naturally annoyed they’ll have to pay through their teeth for the worst seat in the house.