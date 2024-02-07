Tiger Woods Sets Tongues Wagging After Posting Cryptic Message On Instagram

Golf fans have been sent into a frenzy over Tiger Woods’ recent social media post, leaving many to speculate what the 48-year-old’s cryptic message could really mean…

Tiger Woods shocked the world of sport last year by announcing his split with Nike after a lucrative 27-year partnership.

The legendary golf star was only 20 years old when he first signed on the dotted line, and it’s estimated that the deal has earned Woods more than $500 million USD (~$765 million AUD) over its nearly three-decade run. The American golfer would go on to win 15 major titles wearing the legendary red Nike top, and Woods became an icon.

RELATED: 20 Best Golf Jackets For Men: Comfort & Fairway Style No Matter The Weather

Image: Getty

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate enough to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” read the statement.

“The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories. Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I personally want to thank him, along with the other Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter.”

The vision remains the same. 2.12.24 pic.twitter.com/nWtlEUk8LN — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 6, 2024

But all good things must come to an end, as the old adage goes; Nike stopped making golf attire as recently as 2016 and Tiger Woods is begrudgingly reaching the twilight years of his illustrious career.

“People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!” Tiger Woods

Woods hasn’t made an appearance in 2024, but a cryptic post to the superstar’s Instagram page has sent the world’s golf fans into an expected frenzy, wondering whether Woods is set to make an announcement regarding his future within the sport.

Tiger Woods is set to host the Genesis Invitational on 15-18 February in what will be his first appearance of the year, but in this cryptic message, many of his fans have determined that the announcement will pertain to Woods’ upcoming clothing line. As Woods prepares to step back onto the course and possibly unveil his latest venture, the world eagerly awaits to see what lies ahead for this legendary athlete.