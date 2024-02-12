Travis Kelce Loses It At The 2024 Super Bowl LVIII

KC Chiefs star Travis Kelce lost his cool after being left out of a crucial passage of play at the Super Bowl. The KC tight end was pictured screaming in the face of Chiefs coach Andy Reid after disagreeing with one of Reid’s calls.

Taylor Swift’s NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce is, understandably, one of the players to watch during the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

The KC Chiefs tight end has been under the spotlight for more than just his football this season, as his public relationship with the world’s biggest pop star has threatened to overshadow proceedings throughout the entire 2024 season.

Usually a level-headed pro, Travis Kelce seemingly allowed the occasion to get the better of him with an out-of-character outburst to the Chief’s 65-year-old coach Andy Reid who made the call.

Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

With Kansas City deep into 49ers territory, the stage was set for the Chiefs to record their first points of the game, but an awkward fumble by KC running back Isiah Pacheco meant the chance for a touchdown went begging… and Kelce knew he should’ve been involved.

Fans took to X to voice their concerns for Kelce, suggesting that on any other occasion, the KC star should’ve been benched for his unprofessional outburst.