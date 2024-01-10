Valtteri Bottas Goes Full Aussie With Nation’s Favourite Pastime

Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas has continued his Australian transformation by learning the basics of another one of the nation’s favourite pastimes in Melbourne.

The return of the highly-anticipated Formula 1 2024 season may only be six weeks away, but it appears no one told Australia’s adopted son, Valtteri Bottas, who’s still enjoying his time in Australia and seen recently enjoying Australia’s

It’s certainly not the first time we’ve seen the Finnish driver tearing it up in Australia. Since meeting his long-term partner, Australian cyclist, Tiffany Cromwell, the 10-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner often spends his time exploring all Australia has to offer… except he’s usually found sitting on two wheels instead of four.

Image: LAT Images

Not only is Bottas fully embracing the more-than-desirable Australian way of living, rocking his now signature mullet and moustache (he’s even chucked on a pair of budgies in the past), but he’s even suggested that the pair are seriously considering relocating to Australia sometime in the future.

“I’ve always loved it,” Bottas revealed to Speedcafe. “Definitely, Melbourne has always been one of the highlights of the whole year. Since the first time I went there, just the lifestyle and culture are pretty cool, and I actually feel the humour, compared to Finnish people, is really similar. They’re pretty sarcastic.

“Of course, they are a bit more outgoing and things but they’re always lovely. And then definitely when I got to know Tiff, got to learn a bit more about Australia and see more places then, of course, I fell in love with the country.”

It’s no surprise then to see the couple revel in one of Australia’s most iconic pastimes in a recent video shared by the Bottas and Cromwell on Instagram, swapping the racing suit and asphalt for the neoprene rush of the waves at a surfing simulator in Melbourne.

For Finnish driver Bottas, there wouldn’t have been much opportunity to learn how to surf in the Baltics, but it’s certainly a great place to learn in Melbourne without having to share the waters with some of Australia’s more famous creatures…