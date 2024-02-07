‘The People’s Rolex’ Set To Partner Daniel Ricciardo And Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo is proving once again that he’s the man of the people, after the recent announcement that Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 Team – Red Bull’s sister team, is set to partner with Tudor – Rolex’s sister team – ahead of the new season.

They say that imitation is the greatest form of flattery, and after the news that Red Bull would be sharing its abundance of resources with its sister team, Visa Cash App RB, in an attempt to make it more successful in the future… well, Red Bull must be rather flattered.

Part of the team’s vision for 2024 was changing the name from AlphaTauri ahead of the new season, and whilst the Red Bull feeder team has gone through a litany of changes since joining the all-encompassing Red Bull family in 2006 – first as Toro Rosso, then as AlphaTauri – the Visa Cash App RB will look to carve out a new identity within Formula 1.

“We definitely won’t be a B-team anymore.“ Peter Bayer, Visa Cash App RB

Image: Red Bull Content Pool

For the upcoming season, more change is expected on the commercial side of the business too, as Visa Cash App RB has officially welcomed Tudor as its official watch partner. The luxury Swiss watch brand is set to feature on the race suits of its two drivers, Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda, in addition to adorning the side of the car, which is expected to be released this week in Las Vegas.

“We are delighted to welcome TUDOR to our team. They have a long history in motorsport, dating back to the 60s when they first got involved in sports car racing, as well as historic racing and rallying,” said Peter Bayer, CEO of Visa Cash App RB.

“Now, the Swiss watch company has seized the opportunity to move up to the very pinnacle of motorsport, joining us, as we tackle the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship with our new Visa Cash App RB identity. Our team will be challenging the status quo in Formula 1 with a strong identity, unique style and uncompromising quality – just like Tudor watches.”

Image: Tudor

Visa Cash App RB has historically served as a competitive junior programme for the Red Bull F1 team boasting the likes of Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel, to name a few.

This season, however, boosted by the arrival of Australian icon Daniel Ricciardo and rising star Yuki Tsunoda, we can expect to see a lot more from the F1 team as it steps out from its sister team’s shadow… a match made in heaven, then.