Introducing Min Woo Lee; Australia’s Next Golf Superstar

Min Woo Lee is one of the most exciting rising stars in golf and since making his pro debut in 2019 has become something of a cult hero among his adoring Australian fans.

Known for his regular 300m-plus drives, Min Woo Lee emerged as one of the world’s most exciting young golfers after securing a three-stroke win at the Australian PGA Championship towards the end of last year.

It’s a remarkable feat for the young 25-year-old, who only made his pro debut on the PGA Tour circuit in 2019, and has since recorded some huge wins in his short, yet fledging, career. The victory in his native Open put Lee on the map and lifted the Perth native to his highest-ever ranking of 33.

But who is Min Woo Lee? Who is Min Woo Lee’s sister? What is Min Woo Lee’s net worth? In this article, we’ll take a look at the early career of Woozy, Australia’s next big golf star.

Min Woo Lee Quick Facts

Name Min Woo Lee Age 25 Date of Birth 27 July 1998 Nationality Australian Height 6’0″ Weight 165lbs (74.8kg) Highest Ranking 33 (17 December 2023) Current Tours PGA Tour, European Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia Career Earnings $3,501,514 USD (~$5,204,475 AUD) estimated Instagram @minwoo27lee 402k followers

Min Woo Lee Golf

Image: Getty

Australian superstar Min Woo Lee burst onto the golf scene in February 2019, making his professional PGA Tour debut at ISPS Handa Vic Open, a co-sanctioned event by the European Tour and the PGA Tour of Australasia.

Since then, Lee has secured five professional wins – three European Tour wins, two PGA Tour of Australasia wins and 1 Asian Tour win – and has managed to climb up to 33rd in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Before turning professional, Lee had a successful amateur career showing promise from a very early age. His golf took Lee all over the world and won tournaments in Australia and the United States.

His most notable win came in 2016, winning U.S. Junior Amateur Championship – a prestigious junior tournament won by the likes of Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, David Duval and Johnny Miller – beating Noah Goodwin in the 36-hole championship match.

Min Woo Lee is the younger brother of celebrated Australian golfer Minjee Lee, one of the best female players, not only in Australia, but in the world.

Min Woo Lee Australia Open

Image: Getty

In October 2023, Min Woo Lee realised a lifelong dream, winning the Australia Open with a score of 264. The Australian star played one of the shots of his life to secure his maiden Australian PGA Championship win and celebrated his victory with his no signature celebration, donning a tradition chef’s hat.

Lee’s motto “Let Him Cook” was chanted across the fairway by his fans as he drilled in his final bogey on the 18th hole. Lee beat defending champion Cameron Smith and Aussie favourite Adam Scott to secure his first win, with his final score just two shots short of the tournament record f 22-under set by Jed Morgan in 2022.

“It’s No.1 for sure,” Lee said after winning. “[The] Scottish [Open] was big. Vic Open’s big. But right now this is the top in front of Australia, my family. It was special. I’ve been waiting for so long to play really well in Australia. I knew it was coming, it was just a ‘when’ question.”

Image: Getty

The Australian PGA Championship is the West Australian’s fifth win in his career and comes with a guaranteed jackpot of $2 million AUD.

Min Woo Lee US Open

Australian golf star Min Woo Lee has competed in the U.S. Open twice, in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, the 25-year-old competed in his first ever U.S. Open tournament, finishing 5-over par in a respectable T-27.

In 2023, Min Woo Lee showcased some of his signature power and an overall dominant performance at his second-ever U.S. Open. Competing against some of the best players in the world – including fellow Australian hitter Cameron Smith – Lee clocked some of the longest drives on the fairway and surged up the leaderboard as the tournament progressed.

The young Australian finished in a career-best fifth at the U.S. Open and proved he could mix it with the rest of them in a formidable display.

“It’s amazing; I don’t [have] too many top [10] results that often, as much as the top players, so it’s really nice to do it at a major and do it at a US Open,” he said.

Min Woo Lee Masters

Since making his professional debut in 2019, Australian golfer Min Woo Lee has competed in two Masters competitions, in 2022 and 2023.

In his debut tournament, the Perth native secured a career-best T-14 finish at the Augusta National; his final-round 70 included a record-tying 30 on the front nine.

“There’s obviously a bitter ending as the back nine didn’t go to plan but the best learning experience I could ask for,” Lee wrote on his Instagram. “So many great things to pull from this week, against golf’s best.”

Min Woo Lee British Open

Min Woo Lee qualified for his first major appearance at the 149th British Open at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in signature explosive style, by winning the Scottish Open in July 2021. The Australian, ranked only 240th in the world at the time, started the play strong, scoring six successive birdies on the front nine to beat Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry in Scotland, UK.

The win secured Lee a guaranteed purse of £1,333,330 (~$2,530,692 AUD).

During Lee’s British Open debut however, Lee suffered a M/C, or a missed cut, in the second round where he exited the tournament early. Missing the cut means that a player’s total score is not low enough to continue playing in the tournament for the final rounds.

In 2022, Lee roared back and finished with a 9-under par at St. Andrews, UK. His low score secured him a final position of T-21 – a career-best at the British Open.

In 2023, Min Woo Lee finished T-41 at The 151st British Open held at the Royal Liverpool, UK.

Min Woo Lee Driving Distance

Playing on the PGA Tour, the 25-year-old Australian has a driving distance average of 316.5 meters, but Min Woo Lee recorded his longest drive at the 2023 U.S. Open, launching the ball 407 metres in the second.

Min Woo Lee Net Worth

The life of a professional golfer is certainly a lucrative one, with shares of prize pots sitting in the millions for the best golfers in the world… and Min Woo Lee can certainly call himself that.

Min Woo Lee Career Earnings

In 2021, it’s estimated that Min Woo Lee earned a total of $119,500 USD (~$177,880 AUD) for his participation in the PGA Tour and European Tour.

In 2022, it’s estimated Min Woo Lee earned $569,732 USD (~$848,067 AUD), but it was during the 2023 season, the young Australian went from strength to strength, recording his first-ever Top 10 finish at the Players Championship in March 2023. Min Woo Lee has secured a total of five top-25 finishes, including four top-10 finishes in 2022/23, and with it, took home some serious coin.

In 2023, it’s estimated Min Woo Lee earned $2,812,282 USD (~$4,186,003 AUD).

Min Woo Lee Sister

Min Woo Lee is the younger brother of celebrated Australian golfer, and three-time Greg Norman Medallist, Minjee Lee, one of the best female players in the world.

Minjee Lee was born on May 27, 1996, in Perth, Australia and turned professional in 2014.

Before turning professional, Minjee Lee had a highly successful amateur career much like her younger brother and was the top-ranked amateur golfer in the world for several weeks in 2014.

In her rookie season on the LPGA Tour, she recorded several top-10 finishes and gained her first LPGA Tour victory at the Kingsmill Championship in 2015.

To date, Minjee Lee has recorded 10 LGPA Tour victories, 2 European Tour victories and 2 ALPG Tour victories. She won the U.S. Women’s Open in 2022.

