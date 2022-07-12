State Of Origin Game 3: Everything You Need To Know

State of Origin 2022 is in full swing, with Game 3 due to be played on Wednesday 13th July 2022. The State of Origin teams are currently tied with one win each, making Game 3 the decider.

The Maroons won Game 1 16-10 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, but the Blues aboslutely demolished their opponents in Game 2 44-12 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Queensland will be hoping to win Game 3 and extend their lead over New South Wales in terms of overall titles. But, where can you watch State of Origin game 3, what are the latest odds and what is the latest team news?

Read on to find out.

What time does State of Origin Game 3 kick-off?

8.10pm kick-off

The Ampol State of Origin game 3 will kick-off at 8.10pm on Wednesday 13th July 2022. However, the first ball probably won’t be kicked until around 8.15pm, as both teams will carry out the Acknowledgement of Country and the singing of the Australian national anthem.

Where is State of Origin Game 3 being played?

image: @suncorpstadium

Suncorp Stadium, Queensland

State of Origin game 3 is being played at the Suncrop Stadium is Brisbane, Queensland. Suncorp Stadium has been the host venue of the most State of Origin games at 58, with Queensland winning the most games, with 37 wins.

How to watch State of Origin Game 3.

Channel Nine or the 9Now App

If you don’t have tickets to 2022 State of Origin game 3, then you can watch it from the comfort of your own home (or at a pub) then you can watch game 3 on the free-to-air Channel Nine or stream it via the 9Now app.

Who is winning State of Origin?

QLD Maroons and NSW Blues are currently tied 1 – 1. Game 3 will be the decider.

State of Origin 2022 Game 3 teams

Image: @nswblues

Both Queensland coach Billy Slater and NSW coach Brad Fittler have named their teams for State of Origin game 3. Queensland captain Daly Cherry-Evans starts, as does NSW captain James Tedesco, but following an injury and a Covid-19 scare, the New South Wales team looks a little different than expected.

Here are the full team lineups.

Queensland Maroons Number New South Wales Blues Kalyn Ponga 1 James Tredesco (c) Selwyn Cobbo 2 Brian To’o Valentine Holmes 3 Matt Burton Dane Gagai 4 Stephen Crichton Corey Oates 5 Daniel Tupou Tom Dearden 6 Jarome Luai Daly Cherry-Evans (c) 7 Nathan Cleary Lindsay Collins 8 Junior Paulo Ben Hunt 9 Apo Koroisau Josh Papalii 10 Jake Trbojevic Kurt Capewell 11 Cameron Murray Jeremiah Nanai 12 Liam Martin Tino Fa’asuamaleaui 13 Isaah Yeo BENCH Harry Grant 14 Damien Cook Jai Arrow 15 Angus Crichton Patrick Carrigan 16 Jacob Saifiti Tom Gilbert 17 Siosifa Talakai RESERVES Thomas Flegler 18 Jack Wighton TBC 19 Chad Townsend Beau Fermor 20 Clint Gutherson Hasimo Tabuai-Fidwo 21 Dale Finucane Sam Walker 22 Reece Robson

State of Origin Game 3 news

Jordan McLean was expected to make his first start for NSW Blues in Game 3, but he injured his hamstring during training and will now sit out of the game. Jacob Saifiti takes his place.

New South Wale’s reserve player Nico Hynes tested positive to Covid-19 following a training session and will also sit out of Game 3. Chad Townsend takes his place in the reserve lineup.

State of Origin Game 3 latest betting odds

Queensland Maroons player Kurt Capewell. Image: @qldmaroons

New South Wales Blues go into Game 3 as favourites, following their huge win over Queensland in Game 2.

NSW are now 1.35 favourites with SportsBet, compared to Queensland at 3.25. These odds can be subject to change before kick-off on Wednesday.

Head to SportsBet to find the latest betting odds for Game 3.

2022 State of Origin stats & results

While New South Wales Blues go into Game 3 of the 2022 State of Origin as favourites, results from previous years go in favour of Queensland Maroons.

The two teams have gone into Game 3 as being the deciding game on 21 previous occasions, and Queensland have won 14 of those, compared to New South Wales’ 5. The two teams have also drawn twice in game 3, and saw the Maroons take home the shield on both occasions as the current holders.

The Suncorp Stadium has hosted 12 State of Origin deciders, and New South Wales have only won two of those, the most recent being in 2005. Of the last 16 games to be played at Suncorp Stadium, Queensland have won 13.

Can the Blues use the momentum from their Game 2 win to see them clinch the title, or will the home crowd support for the Maroons be enough to see them win yet another title.

Who do you have pegged to win?