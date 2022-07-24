Steph Curry Wears The Most Underrated Luxury Sports Watch

Steph Curry has already established himself as one of the NBA’s biggest watch aficionados – and his latest piece of wrist candy only reinforces his horological bona fides.

The Golden State Warriors star, who led his team to victory in this year’s NBA Finals, has amazing taste in watches – which is saying something, considering how many well-heeled watch guys there are in basketball’s top league.

He’s mostly known for rocking Cartiers, but his latest piece is something a bit different: a Vacheron Constantin Overseas Chronograph (ref. 5500V/110A-B481) he wore while hosting the 2022 ESPY Awards earlier this week.

While the Overseas is a familiar name to most seasoned watch fans, it’s a watch that surprisingly few celebrities are seen wearing – with other male celebs opting for luxury sports watches from Vacheron’s biggest rivals, like Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak or Patek Philippe’s Nautilus and Aquanaut.

It’s a shame because we reckon the Overseas is an arguably more interesting watch, precisely because it’s not such an overbearing pop culture icon. It’s less gauche; a piece for real connoisseurs. It’s official: Stephen Curry is a watch nerd.

Images: Getty / Vacheron Constantin

The rendition of this versatile luxury sports watch Curry has opted for features a column-wheel chronograph with silvered counters that contrast its black dial in a rather elegant fashion. Water resistant to 150m and boasting a 52-hour power reserve, the Overseas Chronograph is a capable yet demure watch that’s perfect for a jet-setter like Chef Curry.

These days, interchangeable strap systems are commonplace, but Vacheron was a real innovator in this field and the Overseas was one of the first watches to feature a quick-change strap system. Three straps are available for the Overseas: leather, rubber and steel, the latter of which features a clever motif that calls to mind Vacheron Constantin’s Maltese cross logo.

Curry didn’t just host the ESPYs, he also won the award for Best Record-Setting Performance, for breaking Ray Allen’s long-standing record for most career 3-pointers made during this past NBA season.

Curry accepted the award in a truly magnanimous fashion, though. “All records are meant to be broken and I know there’s a lot of young kids out there that are working hard… I can’t wait to be in the arena when y’all break this record,” he said as he accepted his award. What a king.