Stephanie Gilmore, The Greatest Women’s Surfer Of All Time, Will Be In Sydney This Weekend

Fresh off the back of her historic eighth world title win in California last month, the surfing GOAT and Australian icon that is Stephanie Gilmore will be in town in Sydney to meet fans this weekend.

If you’re not familiar with Steph, you must have been living under a rock. The 34-year-old Aussie is easily one of the greatest surfers of all time – a reputation she solidified in September after winning the 2022 World Surf League Finals and securing a record eighth world title.

What’s especially cool about Steph is how down-to-earth she is, despite her awe-inspiring successes and tenacity in dominating the world’s biggest waves. There’s a reason she gets called ‘Happy Gilmore’.

In what’s sure to be exciting news for groms and big wave tragics alike, Steph will be making an appearance at the Breitling x Gregory Jewellers SuperOcean Pop-Up at Westfield Miranda this coming Saturday. She’ll be on hand for autographs as well as pictures.

Stephanie Gilmore with fellow Breitling Surfer Squad member Sally Fitzgibbons. Both wear the new Breitling SuperOcean Heritage ’57.

Steph, of course, is part of top Swiss watch brand Breitling’s new Surfer Squad, alongside the most accomplished male surfer of all time, Kelly Slater, as well as fellow Aussie Sally Fitzgibbons.

These talented athletes personify Breitling’s passion for the sea which, along with air and land, is one of their thematic pillars. They’ve also been the perfect road-testers for the latest version of Breitling’s stylish yet capable dive watch, the SuperOcean.

Sally Fitz will also make an appearance at Breitling and Gregory’s pop-up at Westfield Bondi Junction on the 5th of November.