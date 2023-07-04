Stephen Fry Accused Of Making Racist & Misogynistic Jokes, MCC Suspend Members In Latest Cricket Controversy

Written by Ben Esden

The Marylebone Cricket Club has been making headlines this week for all the wrong reasons following the suspension of three members who abused Australian players at Lord’s. This comes after another MCC member was shown the door after accusing newly-elected chairman Stephen Fry of making inappropriate racist and misogynistic jokes earlier this year…

Founded in 1787, the Marylebone Cricket Club is one of the oldest and most prestigious institutions in the world of cricket. It is the owner of the iconic Lord’s Ground and the coveted Ashes Urn, and the official guardian of the Laws of the game.

Such is the fabled history of this elite cricket club, that Presidents have included members of the Royal Family, noblemen, baronets and knights. Now in 2023, comedian, actor and writer Stephen Fry holds the esteemed position – the latest in a long line of prominent figures in a role steeped in history.

Fry stepped into his role in March 2022, and less than a year into the role, was accused of making racist and misogynistic jokes during a formal dinner in February, with another member submitting formal complaints regarding a speech made by the comedian.

It was alleged that Stephen Fry said: “I had intended to say ‘Good evening, ladies and gentlemen’ but there are no lady members present. I suppose they are off shagging’.”

The MCC is one of the oldest and most prestigious institutions in cricket. Image: Lord’s

According to the complainant, Fry continued to mock an amateur cricket team called the Allahakbarries, who apparently joked that usually that name is followed by a loud bang. The Allahakbarries are named after the founding member J. M. Barrie, who mistakenly thought ‘Allah Akbar’ translated to ‘Heaven help us’ in English.

The complaints were made by Chris Waterman, a long-term member and critic of the MCC, who once labelled the club a “geriatric chumocracy,” and not too dissimilar from “North Korea” following an unsuccessful bid to join the MCC committee in 2020. Following his official complaint against Fry, Waterman has been suspended for 18 months.

Waterman’s suspension comes less than a week before the dramatic events of the Ashes, after the usually dignified Lord’s descended into a boisterous and brazen chorus of boos from MCC, allegedly tripping Australia’s players as they re-entered the Long Room from the field.

Three MCC members have been suspended for a physical altercation with Australia’s players following the events.