51-Year-Old Stephen Graham Reveals Jaw-Dropping Bulk-Up For Disney’s Latest Show

Following in the footsteps of similarly renowned Hollywood mainstays like Tom Hardy — who undertook a notoriously “dirty’ bulk in preparation to play Bane — or Zac Efron — who got dangerously big ahead of The Iron Claw — Stephen Graham has piled on the pounds for a new role with Disney. The most impressive difference between Graham and his full-figured forbearers? Graham has done it at the ripe age of 51…

Iconic British actor who has starred in Broadwalk Empire, The Irishman, Boiling Point, and This is England to name but a few, Graham, has left fans and industry insiders alike stunned with his transformation for Disney’s upcoming series, A Thousand Blows, for which he’s ditched his typically lean, wiry physique.

A Transformative Role, A Transformative Time

Set in the dark underbelly of 1880s Victorian London, A Thousand Blows is the brainchild of Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. Delving deep into the perilous world of illegal, often bare-knuckle boxing, the series follows a cast of troubled characters as they navigate power struggles and personal battles in the East End. Graham takes on the role of Sugar Goodson, a seasoned and dangerous boxer whose intense rivalry with Hezekiah Moscow — played by BAFTA award-winner Malachi Kirby — forms the crux of the narrative.

Image: Disney

Speaking about the project in one of the first public statements and about the project, Knight emphasised the authenticity and raw energy he has attempted to weave into the story:

“What makes the story we tell all the more compelling is that it is based on the lives of real people who lived extraordinary lives in extraordinary times.”

The Bulk-Up

Graham’s transformation for the role is nothing short of jaw-dropping. Known for his roles in This Is England and Boardwalk Empire, his typically tough and sometimes calloused characters come equipped with a fittingly lean, wiry frame. Now, Graham has packed on considerable muscle mass to embody the fearsome Sugar Goodson. The first-look images released by Disney+ show Graham in peak physical condition.

While we’re yet to find out exactly what Graham’s training regimen looked like, we’ve no doubt that it involved a lot of calories, a lot of protein, and a lot of hard graft. Given his age, many will likely cry ‘Vitamin T‘ or Human Growth Hormone. While this isn’t out of the question, we strongly suspect — judging by the final result and Graham’s approach to his craft — that he’s more likely to have done this through steaks than syringes.

Image: Disney

Fans and colleagues alike have taken to social media to express their awe. Many have noted how this new look adds a visceral intensity to his portrayal of Goodson, making the character’s menacing presence palpable. Knight alludes to the transformation, and more, in a comment:

“The love and care that went into this thrilling production is evident on screen from the first moment.”

With A Thousand Blows slated for a 2025 release on Disney+ in the UK, Ireland and Australia — and on Hulu in the U.S. — anticipation continues to build in the wake of these images. If Graham’s physical transformation is anything to go by, there’s much to be excited about…