Apple Founder Steve Jobs’ Birkenstocks Sell For $327,000 At Auction

Technology giant Apple is known for design, high prices and a community of fanboys that go gaga for anything it releases. Well, now one mega fanboy has paid top dollar for a pair of Birkenstock Arizona sandals worn by the late Steve Jobs himself.

According to ABC, the “well-used” Birkenstocks in question were recently sold at an auction in New York City for a huge AU$327,000. They’re claimed to have been worn by Steve Jobs during the 1970s in the “California home where he created the company.” Perhaps the new owner (who hasn’t been named) is hoping they contain mystical powers that will enable them to startup an Uber-successful company, too.

There’s no word of a certificate of authenticity, but the auction house is claimed to have said “The cork and jute footbed [of the Birkenstocks] retains the imprint of Steve Job’s feet, which had been shaped after years of use.” Mark Sheff, who managed Steve Jobs’ Albany, California estate in the 1980s, is said to be the man who listed them for auction, according to NPR.

Julien’s Auctions, the auction house responsible for selling the magic Birks, expected them to fetch a measly US$60,000/AU$89,570. But hell hath no fury like an Apple fanboy scorned, and so, determined to make sure they claimed the Birkenstocks – which were sold with an accompanying NFT image of the Birkenstocks – the winner forked out US$218,750/AU$326,541.

Fortunately, the buckles were included in the sale price.

It’s not the first time some Steve Jobs-related memorabilia has sold for incredible sums of money. The ABC also reported in March 2018 that a one-page job application filled out by the late Apple founder in 1973 – Steve Jobs passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2011 – was sold at auction for US$174,757/AU$226,548.