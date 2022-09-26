Steve-O Teaches Men Everywhere Life Lesson With Mid-Life Crisis

We’ve all heard of the midlife crisis. A time when, men in particular, begin to question their current accomplishments in life and focus a little too much on their inevitable demise. That certainly appears to be the case for Jackass star Steve-O. But, rather than buy himself a convertible car, he’s contemplating something a little more unconventional…

They say that when life gives you lemons, you should make lemonade. But what about when it gives you man boobs? According to The Guardian, Steve-O, real name Stephen Gilchrist Glover, the Jackass star noted for his preposterous antics, has said he’s thinking about getting a boob job as he approaches his 50th birthday.

Claiming his desire for a more busty second half of the century is the result of a “midlife criss on steroids,” the man who has a giant tattoo of himself on his back has also said he wants to get a penis tattooed on his face.

Steve-O’s back tattoo won’t be to everyone’s tastes. Image: Inked Mag

Opening up a little more as to why he wants to put his body through such extreme measures, Steve-O explained to The Guardian that he has an “overdeveloped need for attention,” and so figures getting a boob job and having a penis tattooed on his face is the only way he can remain relevant.

“When you get old, people don’t want to see you. So if, like me, you have this overdeveloped need for attention – and that’s putting it mildly – then the idea of people no longer looking at you is scary.” Steve-O

Of course, anyone who knows of Steve-O will know just how much his body has already had to endure in the previous 20+ years since Jackass first aired on MTV in the early 2000s. Some of his more stand-out stunts have included piercing a fish hook through his cheek and being ‘cast’ into the ocean as shark bait; snorting wasabi up his nose and having a leech attached to his eyeball.

But these insane stunts were for the purposes of entertainment and television. And since then, he’s also succumbed to and overcome, addictions to drugs, alcohol and sex.

The proposed boob job and penis tattoo are simply so people will still have a reason to talk about him.

So, the question that’s likely springing to many minds right now is, why a boob job? Steve-O explains:

“The theme that ties together all of these ridiculous acts [in his upcoming Gone Too Far tour] is an examination of my body and how, on the cusp of turning 50, the instrument I rely on for attention is breaking down.”

“As we barrel towards our inevitable demise, we wilt, and our bodies deteriorate, and it’s this really sad dark thing. And that process is well under way for me.”

“[The boob job idea] came from me being legitimately horrified to look in the mirror and discover that not only am I developing man tits but I literally have underboob too. And so I’m childishly lashing out at the God that enabled me to develop man titties. Like, if I’m going to be forced to have titties then goddamn it they’re going to be DDs!”

And the tattoo?

“I feel compelled to draw attention away from the increasing wrinkling going on around my eyes. Clearly, a big dick on my forehead is all anybody’s going to be able to see, so it’ll keep me young.”

Steve-O admits that he doesn’t intend to keep either for the rest of his life. He’s spoken with plastic surgeons who say they will be able to transform him back into a man in the future, and he’ll have the tattoo lasered off. This could beg the question, if he’s not going to keep either, why bother having them done at all?

Does he already have plans for even more outrageous acts once he’s gone past the 50-year age mark? Only time will tell.

Oh, and you may be questioning the life lesson men can take from this. And no: we’re not suggesting you hop on a plane and get yourself some cheap plastic surgery. But we are suggesting you take heart from Steve-O’s positive attitude to his impending mortality, and look at like through lemonade glasses, not lemony ones…