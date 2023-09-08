Netflix’s Latest Series With Steven Spielberg And Morgan Freeman Dives Into Life On Our Planet

Written by Ben Esden

Steven Spielberg’s latest series to start streaming on Netflix will explore the unknown species of Earth’s deep past, taking audiences back to the beginning of life on our planet.

In 2021, Netflix and Steven Spielberg’s production company Amblin Partners signed a huge deal that will see one of Hollywood’s most notable directors produce several titles for the streaming giants every year.

Since signing on with Netflix, Spielberg has been busy producing several projects set to be released this year and when he’s not daring audiences with the remarkable real-life stories of extra-terrestrial encounters, the legendary filmmaker has signed on to produce Netflix’s latest docuseries, that will look to explore the origins of life on our planet.

“I want people to find their entertainment in any form or fashion that suits them,” Spielberg said on Netflix in 2021. “Big screen, small screen — what really matters to me is a great story and everyone should have access to great stories.”

WATCH The Life on Our Planet trailer below.

From the creative team that brought Netflix’s Our Planet, comes Life on Our Planet, a new documentary series that will take viewers back 4 billion years, to the very beginning of life on our planet.

Through the guiding and trustworthy voice of Morgan Freeman, Life on Our Planet will travel through the forgotten ages of the past, telling enthralling stories that surround the many extinct custodians of this land, through to when dinosaurs ruled the Earth and the many species since to have called Earth home.

“Today there are 20 million species on our planet, yet what we see is just a snapshot in time — 99% of earth’s inhabitants are lost to our deep past,” The Netflix synopsis reads. “The story of what happened to these dynasties — their rise and their fall – is truly remarkable.”

The 8-part docuseries intends to explore the interrelationships of early species on our planet, to better understand life as we know it today and will use cutting-edge technology and science to bring this incredible story to life.

Life on Our Planet will premiere on Netflix on 25 October 2023.