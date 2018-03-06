Your guide to men's watches both old and new as well as news, reviews, buyer guides and exclusive coverage of the world's best watch events, Baselworld and SIHH. We cover a range of cheap, expensive, luxury, sports, automatic, chronograph and dress watches.

Every man deserves a fine timepiece wrapped around their wrist. More than just telling the time, watches are today an essential statement piece for the discerning man who aspires to conquer the trials of everyday life whilst looking damn good doing it.

To help you on this distinguished journey, D’Marge will be bringing you the latest news, gifts, sales, shopping and guides. Whether it’s the latest smartwatch, automatic watches, chronographs, complicated tourbillon or comprehensive event coverage from Richemont’s SIHH, Watches & Wonders and of course, Baselworld, if it’s ticking, we’re writing about it.

And let’s not forget about the world’s most iconic watchmakers from Switzerland and abroad. TAG Heuer, Piaget, Omega, Vacheron Constantin, IWC, Bremont, Breitling, Panerai, Tudor, Rolex, Tissot, Longines, Cartier, Bell & Ross, Hublot, Patek Philippe, Victorinox, Casio, Seiko and NOMOS Glashütte are just some of the names you’ll find gracing the horology pages of your online destination for men.

Have a seat, kick back, and enjoy the men’s watch luxuries on us.