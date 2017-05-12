Luc Wiesman, Founder & Editor-In-Chief of D’Marge says, “Our online article series Shut Up & Take My Money has been incredibly successful for the past two years. Extending this into a print publication was more interesting and marketable than just another men’s mag on the shelves.”

Going print was to help move D’Marge away from the influencer / blogger sphere and into the realm of multi-title publishers. This way there’s more opportunity for advertising spend, audience growth and raising capital should we go down that path.

Shut Up & Take My Money will educate readers on luxury and innovative brands, products and the people behind them, with a focus on quality, design and of course wow factor.