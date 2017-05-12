Luc Wiesman, Founder & Editor-In-Chief of D’Marge says, “Our online article series Shut Up & Take My Money has been incredibly successful for the past two years. Extending this into a print publication was more interesting and marketable than just another men’s mag on the shelves.”
Going print was to help move D’Marge away from the influencer / blogger sphere and into the realm of multi-title publishers. This way there’s more opportunity for advertising spend, audience growth and raising capital should we go down that path.
Shut Up & Take My Money will educate readers on luxury and innovative brands, products and the people behind them, with a focus on quality, design and of course wow factor.
Whilst Shut Up & Take My Money is primarily targeted to a male audience, women will still find the publication helpful for finding gifts for partners, family and friends.
“We believe that print isn’t dead, it’s just taking a nap. Shut Up & Take My Money is not really a traditional magazine, it’s what we call a ‘poor man’s coffee table book’ – looks good, is affordable, timeless (AUD $14.95) and both men and women can appreciate it.” says Luc.
Think of Shut Up & Take My Money as essential Sydney to Melbourne in-flight reading for the man who doesn’t know the difference between need and want.
The second edition hits Australian newsagents and Virgin Australia lounges on October 22, 2017.
Shut Up & Take My Money contains paid advertisements – any editorial which is categorised as D’MARGE X BRAND has been paid for.