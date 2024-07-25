Swatch And OMEGA Unveil Stellar Addition To The MoonSwatch Collection

Swatch and OMEGA have returned to launch Bioceramic MoonSwatch MISSION TO THE SUPER BLUE MOONPHASE to the celebrated MoonSwatch collection. This time, a stunning tribute to the year’s first supermoon.

The year is 2124, OMEGA and Swatch have found another distant moon orbiting a distant star and they’ve released yet another breathtaking collaboration to celebrate this momentous discovery. Until then, however, the two timepiece powerhouses have come together to release a stunning tribute to sunnier days and the celestial wonders of the full blue moon, the first super moon of the year, on 19 August.

Presented in 42mm, the Bioceramic MoonSwatch not only features a chronograph functional but also a captivating multi-shade blue moon phase, positioned at the 2 o’clock subdial, highlighted with UV ink against a dark celestial backdrop. Like all the models in the MoonSwatch collection, the latest release continues the tradition of celebrating both earthly and cosmic phenomena.

On the dial, Swatch and OMEGA have returned to the signature panda dial with a silver-opaline finish and contrasting blue subdials, along with varying shades and tones, but it’s on the reverse where this release reaches orbit, with a seriously cool moon featured with an array of blue shades

The latest release also incorporates Swatch’s patented Bioceramic – a blend of two-thirds ceramic and one-third bio-sourced materials from castor oil – ensuring that this addition is both durable and eco-friendly. Beyond its obvious aesthetic appeal, this watch includes a precise pulsometer scale with white markers on the brand’s proprietary bezel, allowing wearers to monitor their heart rate effortlessly – an innovation originally designed for medical professionals.

This piece is just $500, but set your alarms, as it’s only available for purchase once in a blue moon… between 1 August to 19 August in selected Swatch boutiques and online, to be exact. =