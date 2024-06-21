TAG Heuer Celebrates Australian Love Affair With Ultra-Limited Edition Tourbillon

TAG Heuer has launched an exquisite flying tourbillon timepiece exclusively for the Australian market. But with only 10 made available, I wouldn’t expect them to stick around for long.

There’s no denying that TAG Heuer holds a special place in the hearts of Australia’s discerning watch enthusiasts. Since the late 80s, the Swiss luxury watchmaker has enjoyed great success with a close connection to the Australian market, despite it being only the 15th largest in the world.

The re-opening of TAG Heuer’s flagship Australian store just three months ago represented a key moment for TAG Heuer, with the brand’s new CEO Julien Tornare joined by Global Ambassador Patrick Dempsey to cut the ribbon on the Swiss luxury watch brand’s new boutique and announce itself once again to one of its favourite global markets

RELATED: TAG Heuer’s Australian Expansion Continues With Luxurious New Adelaide Boutique

Image: TAG Heuer

Located at the corner of Pitt and Market Street in the heart of Sydney’s retail district, the 114-square-metre space has been completely transformed to offer Australians a comprehensive 360-degree shopping experience.

For years, this boutique was the highest-performing location for the brand globally. Although it has recently lost the top spot, it remains one of the most important TAG Heuer boutiques in the world—a fact the Swiss luxury watch brand is keen to celebrate.

Image: TAG Heuer

Presented in a 45mm diameter, TAG Heuer has launched the Australian Limited Edition Tourbillon, an exquisite timepiece that celebrates the deep connection between Australia and the brand. This ultra-rare timepiece is available in just ten pieces and will be sold exclusively at the renovated Sydney boutique. Each piece will be attributed with a unique “AUSTRALIA LIMITED EDITION XX/10” inscription signifying their exclusivity.

The Australian Limited Edition Tourbillon boasts an aerospace-grade 5 titanium case, ceramic bezel and a skeletonised dial with rhodium-plated chronograph subdials at 3 and 9 o’clock. The white Rhodium-plated hands and indices contrast the watch’s deep blue aesthetic, which takes its inspiration from the azure blues of Sydney’s world-renowned Harbour.

At the 6, the flying tourbillon, to which this rare piece owes its name, sits neatly as the beating heart of this unique iteration. On the reverse side, the sapphire caseback reveals the watch’s famed Calibre Heuer 02 Tourbillon, a COSC-certified movement with a blue column wheel and a carbon tourbillon carriage, delivering a formidable power reserve of 65 hours.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Australian Limited Edition Tourbillon to our local clients,” Van Mulryan, TAG Heuer Australia and New Zealand General Manager said.

“It is fitting that this is a tourbillon as it reflects our strong connection with Australian watch enthusiasts. This watch not only celebrates Australia but also demonstrates our dedication to creating timeless and innovative pieces for our market.”

Priced at $35,200 AUD, it’s a step up from the rest of TAG Heuer’s celebrated collections, but with only 10 pieces available, it’s a small price to pay for a piece of Australia’s rich horological history.