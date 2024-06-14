TAG Heuer And Porsche Have Dropped The Next Carrera Chronograph To Go The Distance

TAG Heuer has unveiled the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x Porsche 963, a limited edition release celebrating the history and motorsport heritage shared between these two iconic luxury brands.

For more than 70 years, Swiss Luxury watchmakers TAG Heuer have enjoyed a deep and rich connection with one of the planet’s great car brands, Porsche, in a unique partnership that is intertwined with innovation and racing pedigree, both on and off the track.

From the first TAG Heuer Monaco worn by Steve McQueen behind the wheel of the classic Porsche 917 to today’s celebrated iterations, the Swiss brand has released special edition timepieces to celebrate significant milestones and races associated with Porsche… and their latest release pays homage to one of the German brand’s most advanced endurance car to date.

RELATED: The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche Celebrates 60 Years Of Innovation

Porsche and TAG Heuer have enjoyed a deep and rich connection for more than 70 years. Image: TAG Heuer

The Porsche 963 is built for Le Mans

First unveiled in June 2022, the Porsche 963 is a remarkable feat of automotive engineering. From the Multimatic chassis to its advanced combustion engine, the 963 is designed for a singular purpose, to win the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans and add to Porsche’s 19th win, the most in race history.

To celebrate the shared motorsport heritage and innovation of TAG Heuer and Porsche, TAG Heuer has unveiled the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x Porsche 963, a limited-edition timepiece, inspired by Porsche’s racing successes.

The Porsche 963 was built to win Le Mans. Image: Porsche

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x Porsche 963

Presented in a hefty 44m diameter, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x Porsche 963 features design elements that reflect Porsche’s engineering and racing pedigree, including a “Tubular” skeleton dial with NAC finishing, a black flange with a 60-second scale and 3 distinct subdials – a chronograph counter, permanent second indicator and hour chronograph counter – at the 3, 6 and 9 o’clock, respectively.

At first glance, it’s hard not to place this contemporary chromatic creation within the thrilling environment of Le Mans race track; its polished steel case and black carbon tachymeter fixed bezel are reminiscent of transient conditions of the world’s premier endurance race, whilst the Super-LumiNova blocks deliver exceptional legibility in all conditions, as the drivers go from day to night.

Image: TAG Heuer

Under the hood, TAG Heuer’s Calibre TH20-00 features a bespoke red column wheel for a touch of technical savoir-faire from the Swiss brand. The vertical chronograph movement mirrors the high-performance engine system found in the Porsche 963, to which this spectacular piece owes its name.

“In celebration of Porsche’s racing successes, we are extremely proud to have worked on such a timepiece with our partner. The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x Porsche 963 is an exceptional horological piece that represents all the values we stand for: design excellence, endurance, and the surpassing of one’s limits,” Julien Tornare, TAG Heuer CEO said.

Only 963 pieces will be made, of course, and are available now at TAG Heuer boutiques and online stores for $13,350 AUD.