TAG Heuer Drop Their Hottest Monaco Ever: Good Luck Getting One, Though

Written by Luc Wiesman

TAG Heuer has brought the heat to the highly anticipated 2023 edition of the Only Watch auction, which sees the world’s top watchmakers create one-of-a-kind watches in support of charity, with the coolest version of their iconic Monaco yet: the TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph for Only Watch, which introduces a brand-new movement to the world.

The TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph for Only Watch is housed in a ‘texturised titanium’ case with a unique skeletonised dial, which appears to almost float within the watch’s expansive boxed crystal.

The big thing here is its mechanical split-seconds flyback chronograph movement, the newly launched TH81-00, produced in collaboration with esteemed movement manufacturer Vaucher. Not only is it technically impressive, but it also looks amazing, too – it’s mega sporty.

But as the name implies, there’s literally only one. If you want it, you’ll have to get bidding at Only Watch.

TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph for Only Watch with unique markings on the dial and case back.

Frédéric Arnault, the CEO of TAG Heuer, expressed his gratitude and excitement about participating in the esteemed Only Watch auction once again, emphasising the importance of supporting vital research for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph for Only Watch is an embodiment of the brand’s unwavering pursuit of the avant-garde. This timepiece showcases an avant-garde interpretation of the iconic Monaco case, combined with the calibre TH81-00 movement.

It serves as a testament to TAG Heuer’s dedication to pushing boundaries and embracing innovation. The brand eagerly anticipates the auction and the opportunity to make a meaningful difference alongside other passionate supporters. How much will it go for? Only time will tell.

It features a unique open case back and ‘ONLY WATCH’ engraved on the automatic rotor.

TAG Heuer’s participation in the Only Watch auction not only reinforces its commitment to philanthropy but also highlights its position as a leader in the luxury watch industry. The brand’s collaboration with the Only Watch event not only raises awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy but also showcases its expertise in creating unique and groundbreaking timepieces.

This epic timepiece represents the fusion of tradition and innovation, capturing the essence of TAG Heuer’s relentless pursuit of excellence.