Training Hack That Supercharges Muscle Growth Is Literally The Last Thing You’d Expect

It turns out that the missing ingredient in your muscle-growth training regimen could be… not working out.

From the wide range of workouts and exercises we’ve compiled over the years to the sneaky tips and tricks — take this one that increases muscle growth by 1700% as a prime example — we always do our best to help you get your gains going. This novel approach achieves those same results without you ever having to step foot in the gym… at least for a while. Sounds appealing? Thought so…

Without a doubt, the thought of taking a whole month off from training can seem like a counterintuitive approach. Many of us both revel and believe in training as hard as we can as consistently as possible as a means of maximising gains, However, our good friend Dr Mike Israetel from Renaissance Periodisation has explained step-by-step how strategically taking time away from the iron paradise can not only reinvigorate your body but also lead to much greater gains in the long-term.

The Benefits Of A Break

Dr Mike goes into significant detail about how taking a month off from training once a year can offer surprising if unexpected benefits, and we’ll do our best to summarise his points here. One of the more obvious advantages is a psychological one: “If you are going to war with your body and mind day in, day out, week in, week out, month in, month out, after 11 months of that, you are barely hanging on to any semblance of love or desire interest in the gym.” By taking some time away, your can rejuvenate your love for the grind.

On the physical side, one of the biggest bonuses is that it goes your joints and connective tissue a hard-earned break, which is crucial both for long-term progress but also general health. Constant training naturally leads to wear and tear which makes it progressively harder for your body to heal. “One month away from the gym will heal sh*t that you didn’t even know was wrong with you”, says Dr Mike with characteristic candour.

Other advantages include regulating the hormone imbalances that can actually occur with strenuous training — including reduced cortisol and testosterone levels — both of which can massively hampe recovery. Resetting these levels creates a much more favourable psychological environment for your big return to the gym.

Making The Most Of Your Break

In gains as in stand-up comedy, timing is everything. Taking your break at certain times of the year comes with different upsides. Taking time off in July or August means you can go outside and enjoy more of the summer while taking off the winter holidays allows you to soak up time with family and (more importantly) time with high volumes of very good food. Taking off January has the added benefit of keeping you away from those pesky new-years-resolution-lifters who, almost inevitably, will be out of the picture by the time you return in February.

Avoid the New Year zoo… Image: Crossfit

A month off of lifting doesn’t mean a month off from all activity; keep aiming for 6 to 10 thousand steps a day to aid circulation and stave off unwanted weight gain. As for nutrition, focus on protein and keeping your day-to-day calorie intake at around maintenance level… but, obviously, allow for some indulgence here and there.

When you eventually return to the gym, it’s absolutely crucial that you ease back in. If you go too hard too soon, you’ll get injured. Dr Mike recommends starting with lighter weights and lower volumes before building back up to your previous numbers. This will help buffer you against the increased sensitivity of your muscles which will naturally occur during the time off.

If you were getting bored of the gym or seeing plateuing results, this is your sign: take a break.