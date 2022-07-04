The Next Wolverine Could Be Weirdly Similar To Hugh Jackman

Golden Globe-winner Taron Egerton has told the head of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that he’d love to be the next Wolverine. And it’s made us realise that Egerton and the OG Wolverine, Hugh Jackman have had rather comparable careers...

There’s a general consensus that Hugh Jackman played the popular Marvel Comics character James ‘Logan’ Howlett, AKA Wolverine, to perfection in Fox’s X-Men film series.

However, Jackman has repeatedly expressed that after seventeen years of doing so, he will not play Wolverine anymore; meaning it’s inevitable that another actor will one day take on the Wolverine mantle.

And according to the New York Times, Taron Egerton is extremely keen to take on the role.

The actor, best known for the Kingsman films and Rocketman, said he’s even met with Kevin Feige – the president of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) production company, Marvel Studios – to discuss the possibility of him playing Wolverine in the MCU.

“I’d be excited but I’d be apprehensive as well because Hugh [Jackman] is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it. But hopefully, if it does come around, they’ll give me a shot.” Taron Egerton

Both Jackman and Egerton have played iconic, flamboyant singers. Image Credit: (L) Twitter (R) Paramount Pictures

Egerton could be an excellent choice considering that he and Jackman have had very similar careers. They both appeared in crime-drama television shows – Jackman in Correlli and Egerton in Lewis – and in stage productions – Jackman in Beauty and the Beast and Egerton in The Last of the Haussmans – before landing their respective breakthrough roles.

Jackman’s breakthrough role, which was Wolverine in the first X-Men film, was (obviously) based on comic books and Egerton’s breakthrough role, Eggsy in Kingsman: The Secret Service, was also based on a popular comic book series.

Not to mention, both Jackman and Egerton received critical acclaim for portraying iconic, flamboyant singers; Jackman won a Tony for playing Peter Allen in The Boy from Oz and Egerton won a Golden Globe for playing Elton John in Rocketman.

Plus, if Egerton’s chosen to play Wolverine in the future, it means that no actor who’s played Wolverine has shared the character’s Canadian origins – in the comics, James ‘Logan’ Howlett/Wolverine was born and raised in Canada while Jackman is Australian and Egerton is Welsh.

There’s no denying that Egerton is a fantastic actor but Jackman’s portrayal of Wolverine has left some mighty big shoes to fill. Plus, Egerton seems to be extremely busy at the moment with his new series Black Bird and the upcoming fourth Kingsman film; perhaps he’ll be too busy to commit to a hectic MCU schedule… Alas, only time (and Feige when he’s ready) will tell.