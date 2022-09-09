Squid Game Star Cast In Upcoming Star Wars Project

Lee Jung-jae – the actor who starred in the hit Netflix series Squid Game – has just been cast in the upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte.

Korean actor Lee Jung-jae became a global sensation after starring as Seong Gi-hun (a.k.a. Player 465) in the critically acclaimed and immensely successful series, Squid Game. Jung-jae even earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for his performance.

While there are only a few days left before this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony takes place, Jung-jae certainly isn’t sitting back and waiting to see whether or not he wins the prestigious award; Deadline’s just reported that Jung-jae has been cast as the male lead in the upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte.

Disney and Lucasfilm – the production companies behind the series – describe The Acolyte as “a mystery-thriller that takes viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era”.

Lee Jung-jae in Squid Game. Image: Netflix

Unfortunately, more details about the series’s plot and about Jung-jae’s character are currently being kept under tight wraps.

RELATED: Squid Game Star Celebrates Success With Beautiful Vintage Porsche Pickup

Amanda Steinberg, of The Hunger Games fame, and Jodie Turner-Smith, best known for starring in Queen & Slim, have also been cast in undisclosed roles in The Acolyte. Deadline also believes two-time Emmy nominee Leslye Headland, known for her work on Russian Doll, will act as the director, writer, exec producer and showrunner for The Acolyte.

Of course, The Acolyte isn’t the first Star Wars series ever made, far from it. It’ll join the ranks of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, and will be available on Disney+ from August 2023.