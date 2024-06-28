‘The Bear’ Season 3; Release Date Australia, Cast, Plot, Where To Watch, Trailer & More

The Bear is back for another season as Chef Carmy and the gang at Chicago’s soon-to-be number-one fine dining establishment struggle to maintain a popular restaurant with life’s many ups and downs, whilst recovering from deep-rooted childhood trauma. All in a day’s work…

The Bear burst onto our screens in 2022 with its signature dry humour and high-stakes drama set in a failing Chicago-based restaurant. Chef Carmen, a chef classically trained in French cuisine, returns to the family business after the unexpected death of his beloved brother, where he’s faced with the day-to-day problems of running a dysfunctional kitchen and bringing a team up to his lofty standards.

It’s a show, ultimately, about family – from the one you’re born with to the one that you choose – and many of us who have worked in hospitality before, The Bear is an accurate representation of working in these very real, high-pressure environments and the inevitable camaraderie that forms between the individuals that make up the team.

The Bear Cast

Jeremy Allen White returns in the leading role of head chef Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, alongside Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach who play Sydney and Cousin Ritchie respectively.

Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Edwin Lee Gibson return in their supporting roles in Carmen’s kitchen team, Abby Elliott and celebrity chef Matty Matheson also reprise their roles and Natalie ‘Sugar’ Berzatto and Fak.

The Bear has also had several guest appearances from some of the biggest stars such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Will Poulter, Olivia Colman, Jon Bernthal, Joel McHale, Bob Odenkirk and Sarah Paulson. Season 3 will be no different and welcomes cameo appearances from top chefs like Daniel Boulud, René Redzepi, Paul “Uncle Paulie” James and Thomas Keller.

The Bear Plot

A young chef from the fine dining world returns to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop after the unexpected suicide of his brother Michael. Chef Carmy walks into The Original Beef and couldn’t believe the way that it has been run all these years, struggling with his own grief and managing the dysfunctional staff he inherits.

Throughout the first two seasons, Chef Carmy faces the immense challenge of transitioning from the lofty heights of high-end cuisine to the gritty, chaotic world of a failing Chicago shop. Carmy is faced with enduring financial troubles, outdated equipment and a staff resistant to change, but finds a kindred spirit in Sydney Adamu, an ambitious young chef who joins the team.

The Bear where to watch Australia

The Bear season 3 is available to stream in full on Disney+.

The Bear Season 3 Trailer

The Bear season 3 is now streaming in Australia.