The Jacket Maker Is Your Only Destination For Quality Leather Jackets

The following article was produced in partnership with The Jacket Maker.

If there’s an item of men’s clothing that can be considered truly iconic, it is the leather jacket. Worn by men throughout history since its debut in the 1900s when it was used for aviation, including the likes of Marlon Brando, The Sex Pistols and even Jeff Goldblum, a leather jacket is undoubtedly an essential in the wardrobe of any man.

But, while we’re not lacking when it comes to choice, we are lacking when it comes to the sweet spot of quality and affordability, which is exactly where The Jacket Maker comes in.

The Jacket Maker lives and breathes leather jackets, and is by far and away the best – and only – destination for Australian men looking to invest in a quality jacket that will last them a lifetime. Whether you’re after a biker, a bomber, suede or any other leather jacket style you can think of, you can find them all at The Jacket Maker, in a huge range of colours and sizes.

In fact, The Jacket Maker boasts the widest range of leather jackets available from a single retailer, with over 250 unique designs.

Positioning itself as the true goldilocks of leather jacket retailers, The Jacket Maker offers quality that is far superior to the fast-fashion brands, yet without the high prices demanded by the luxury brands of the world. It certainly is a happy medium and makes the process of buying a reliable leather jacket accessible to more men.

The leather used in everything The Jacket Maker creates is the highest quality full-grain natural leather and all jackets are expertly crafted by hand and one at a time. The result is a leather jacket that has been made just for you, with care and attention to detail noticeable in every detail.

It’s The Jacket Maker’s bespoke service that has us totally bowled over though. Custom leather jackets are big business, and can cost you even more. But not so with The Jacket Maker, which takes a completely digital approach to designing your perfect leather jacket.

Following a free design consultation, where The Jacket Maker’s team take your measurements, you’ll be presented with a wide range of styles, colours and patterns to choose from. Once you’ve approved images of your final jacket, it will be sent out to you.

But, if you already like the look of The Jacket Maker’s extensive catalogue of designs, but you’re between sizes or more of a plus-size man, then you can choose to have them adjusted to fit you like a glove.

Although leather jackets are the bread and butter of everything The Jacket Maker offers, the company has put its expertise in high quality to good use elsewhere, with a collection of Minimalist Leather Bags. These bags strike the perfect balance between functionality and accessibility and use the same high-quality full-grain leather as found in the jackets, and is used to create backpacks, duffels, totes and laptop sleeves.

The beauty of The Jacket Maker’s leather jackets and bags is that they will only get better with time. The full-grain natural leather will naturally patina throughout its life. So what starts out as a beautiful product, will only get more beautiful with age.

Discover the full range of The Jacket Maker leather jackets and bags, by visiting the brand’s website, here.