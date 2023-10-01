The Meteoric Rise Of The Pizza Oven: How Everdure Created Australia’s Must-Have Outdoor Accessory

The following article was produced in partnership with Everdure.

One trend is taking Australia’s ever-changing culinary landscape by storm – the meteoric rise of the pizza oven — and one special brand is behind this alfresco revolution.

With 88 years of proud Australian heritage, Everdure is at the forefront of a paradigm shift in the way Aussies are cooking up their favourite foods, introducing an innovative range of pizza ovens and accessories that have captivated culinary enthusiasts nationwide.

A Blend of Tradition and Innovation

Make no mistake: Everdure’s venture into the world of pizza ovens is more than just a canny business move – it’s a testament to their decades-long commitment to innovation and culinary excellence. Their flagship product, the KILN R Series Oven, embodies this philosophy perfectly. This gas-powered pizza oven blends the time-honoured tradition of wood-fired cooking with cutting-edge technology, resulting in an authentic but faster and far more sustainable cooking experience than traditional methods.

WATCH: The KILN-R Series in action.

The KILN R Series stands out as a multifunctional cooking marvel. While it excels at crafting mouthwatering pizzas in under two minutes — yes, you read that right — its capabilities extend far beyond the hallowed realm of Italian cooking. From searing steaks to succulent seafood, any number of dishes can be cooked to perfection in the KILN R Series, proving its hard-earned status as a new-age culinary powerhouse.

While a rotating turntable and u-shaped burner eliminate the need for any manual intervention in the cooking process, the oven is also designed with both convenience and aesthetics in mind. The sleek, contemporary design is an eye-catching addition to any outdoor space and with up to 50 hours of battery life for the turntable, you’ll have ample time to experiment with your culinary masterpieces even if mains power outlets are hard to reach. The dual-insulation body not only maximizes internal heat for energy efficiency but also guarantees a consistent cooking experience.

History Meets Modernity

To understand the journey of pizza ovens in Australia, we need to rewind to the origins of this beloved dish. Pizza’s lineage can be traced back to ancient civilizations, with its modern iteration taking shape in Naples during the late 1700s and early 1800s. While the dish has undergone numerous transformations, one constant has been the use of wood-fired ovens to achieve that signature crispy crust and rich flavours.

Despite the emergence of electric ovens in the mid-20th century, wood-fired pizza ovens have endured. In fact, they’re experiencing a long-overdue renaissance as people rediscover the unique taste and textural experience that they offer. Australia has embraced this trend wholeheartedly, transitioning from fast-food pizza chains to gourmet pizzerias that champion quality ingredients and traditional methods.

A Revolution in Backyard Cooking

And yet, the rush towards gourmet pizza is far from confined to pizzerias – with the help of brands like Everdure, it’s infiltrated homes across Australia. Taking all the benefits of the traditional wood-fired pizza ovens but revolutionising them for the modern-day urban consumer with gas-powered technology that cooks much more sustainable food in much less time, Everdure’s ovens have become the centrepieces of outdoor entertainment. The allure lies not only in the exquisite taste but also in the sensual process – the shimmering flames and the hands-on, back-to-basics approach that brings people together like nothing else.

Everdure’s KILN R Series Oven seamlessly embodies this trend, offering Australians a convenient way to bring the authentic pizza-making experience home. As consumers increasingly seek quality, experience, and authenticity in their culinary pursuits, Everdure’s innovative ovens represent a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity.

With the KILN R Series Oven, Everdure isn’t just selling a pizza oven – they’re selling a piece of history, a taste of tradition, and a gateway to memorable moments shared with loved ones. As Australia’s affinity for home-crafted pizza continues to grow, Everdure stands as the driving force behind this cultural shift, redefining outdoor cooking one delicious pie at a time.

