The Weeknd Rocks $400,000 Women’s Watch On The Cannes Red Carpet

We’ve gotten pretty used to male celebrities wearing women’s designer clothes on the red carpet as of late, but women’s watches on male wrists? They’re still pretty uncommon. That’s why The Weeknd’s latest piece of wrist candy is particularly interesting…

The Canadian singer/songwriter and master of stylistic reinvention (who recently announced that he would be ditching his moniker and going by his real name, Abel Tesfaye, after the release of his next album) looked characteristically dapper on the red carpet for the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

We already know Abel’s a bit of a watch guy. He’s exhibited a bit of a flair for vintage Rolexes in particular, having rocked a rare Day-Date ‘Onyx Dial’ and the unusual Cellini King Midas previously. He also owns an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Black Panther Flying Tourbillon and a Vacheron Constantin Overseas – so far, so masculine.

However, the watch he chose to rock in Cannes was a bit more unusual, although very on-brand for him: a women’s Piaget Limelight Gala (ref. G0A46189) worth a rather punchy $400,000 AUD.

A high jewellery piece that was only produced in a limited edition of 8 back in 2021, this Limelight Gala is crafted from 18-carat white gold and features a case set with 10 brilliant-cut diamonds and 32 yellow sapphires. Additionally, it has a snow-paved dial set with 289 diamonds; a bracelet with another 276 diamonds and 124 yellow sapphires, and a buckle set with yet 51 more diamonds.

That’s a grand total of 626 diamonds (14.49 carats in total) and 156 yellow sapphires (9.28 carats) – or, as we call it in the industry, a f*ckload. Needless to say, despite only having a 32mm case, it’s a watch that wasn’t hard to miss.

The Weeknd isn’t the only male celeb who’s been experimenting with wearing a smaller watch lately, though.

Jeremy Strong, who plays cashed-up manchild Kendall Roy in Succession, wore a women’s Richard Mille RM 07-04 to the 2023 Met Gala, and NBA players like Anthony Davis and LeBron James have been spotted wearing women’s-sized Audemars Piguet and Rolex pieces, too.

Tesfaye was at Cannes for the premiere of the first two episodes of The Idol, the upcoming HBO television drama series he’s co-creating, co-writing, executive producing and starring in. The show, which he’s creating alongside his producing partner Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, is Tesfaye’s first foray into TV.

Tesfaye, a noted cinephile, will star alongside Lily-Rose Depp in the show, which has a star-studded cast including names like Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Eli Roth and Hank Azaria.