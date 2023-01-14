This Insane Core Workout Will Give You Abs Like A Cheese Grater

Society has an unhealthy obsession with six packs. But it’s a very real ~goal~ of many. And so long as you don’t take it too far, having a strong core is sick. That in mind, here is an excellent way to scorch your stomach.

Shredding and bulking personality Romanestrng has taken to TikTok to share a crazy ab workout with his 1.8 million followers. The workout comprises 3 x 10 side plank rotations, 3 x 10 V tuck variations, 3 x 10 V sits and 3 x 5-10 rower pikes. Watch him demonstrate how each exercise is done in the video below.

Watch: crazy core workout to get you shredded

This isn’t the only core workout Romanestrng has shared with his followers. Another workout he has blasted across the airwaves, if the above torture was not enough, comprises of kneeling lateral D-ball slams (3 x 10-12), cable V ups (3 x 10-12), high plank forward taps (3 x 12-20) and hanging knee tucks (3 x 5-10).

Try it if you dare.

As for the Internet’s reaction to this workout, TikTok commenters are clamouring for more. Followers have chimed in with remarks like “are these for women” “I want to be friends with you” and “bro got 10 abs… are you batman or something?”. Another user asked Romanestrng how his body was “so prominent” to which Romanestrng responded “Low body fat percentage currently bro.”

As for the benefits of working your core, Harvard Health Publishing encourages you to think of it as follows: “Think of your core muscles as the sturdy central link in a chain connecting your upper and lower body.”

“Whether you’re hitting a tennis ball or mopping the floor, the necessary motions either originate in your core, or move through it.”

The same page adds: “No matter where motion starts, it ripples upward and downward to adjoining links of the chain. Thus, weak or inflexible core muscles can impair how well your arms and legs function. And that saps power from many of the moves you make.”

“Properly building up your core cranks up the power. A strong core also enhances balance and stability. Thus, it can help prevent falls and injuries during sports or other activities. In fact, a strong, flexible core underpins almost everything you do.”