Lucky Shopper Saves Thousands With $4 Vintage ‘James Bond’ Omega Thrift Store Find

A mystery Redditor has revealed that after hundreds of trips to thrift stores across the country, their patience has finally paid off, spotting a Swiss luxury watch with a modest price tag of just $4.40 AUD.

For a brand that’s favoured by the Hollywood elite, the future King of England and Britain’s deadliest spy, it’s a remarkable feat to uncover a luxury OMEGA watch for the same price as your daily coffee, but one such Redditor has claimed to have done exactly that.

After foraging for finds in the local thrift stores on more than a hundred occasions, a Reddit user by the name of u/Prestigious_Stay7840 has managed to find their “white whale”, an extremely weathered vintage OMEGA Seamaster Automatic.

The user has said that he received a tip from the thrift store staff who called out to him as he was on his way out of the store, drawing his attention to another item they thought would be of interest. That was when he discovered the vintage piece out of the corner of his eye.

Although the exact reference is unknown, an OMEGA timepiece like this could easily fetch thousands of dollars on online resellers such as Chrono24 and for just $4 CAD (~$4.4 AUD), this absolute bargain would’ve saved this thrift store hunter a small fortune.