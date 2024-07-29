Tom Brady Reveals An Exquisite Piece In Monaco That Claims To Stop Time

Tom Brady has been a busy man since hanging up his boots in retirement. So when he travels to Monaco to watch his team compete in the E1 World Championship, it’s only fitting he selects the perfect timepiece capable of stopping the clock.

Tom Brady’s latest wrist flex proves that you don’t have to have a century-long history to have enough skin in the game. Of course, for esteemed Swiss luxury watch brands, heritage and legacy will always resonate with avid watch enthusiasts, but for F.P. Journe, the last Swiss manufacture still operating out of central Geneva, innovation and craftsmanship are at the heart of everything they do.

Founded in 1999, F.P. Journe has quickly made a name for itself by blending traditional watchmaking techniques with cutting-edge technology. With just shy of 1000 pieces made each year, this boutique watchmaker is distinguished by intricate movements and limited pieces, with the brand producing as much as 95% of all components for their celebrated releases… and they’ve done enough to impress one of the sports world’s biggest watch guys.

Tom Brady’s new F.P. Journe can stop the clock when necessary. Image: @tombrady

Tom Brady adds an F.P. Journe to his watch collection

Tom Brady’s love of watches certainly needs no introduction; the NFL GOAT is a keen collector of unique luxury timepieces with his burgeoning collection boasting the likes of Cartier, Patek Philippe and IWC Schaffhausen.

Enter the F.P. Journe Elegante 48, a prime example of the brand’s ingenious approach to innovative watchmaking that reflects the enduring Latin motto, “Invenit et Fecit” which translates to “Invented and Made”.

Its sleek, stealthy black titanium case offers a modern look while maintaining unparalleled durability. Of course, the piece’s tortue-shaped case has obvious similarities with Richard Mille pieces like the RM 11-03 Automatic Flyback Chronograph McLaren, often seen on the wrists of McLaren F1 drivers, but the F.P. Journe Élégante 48 stands out with its unique ultra-lightweight material and innovative quartz movement.

The F.P. Journe Élégante 48 shares similarities with the RM 11-03. Image: Bulang & Sons

This particular model features a revolutionary electro-mechanical movement that essentially allows the watch to go into standby mode when it’s not in use to conserve energy. As F.P. Journe says, it allows for time to be stopped and started, as it resumes timekeeping precisely when worn again. This ensures the watch remains incredibly accurate whilst simultaneously extending battery life. It’s a serious flex if you ask me.