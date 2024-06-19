Mid-30s Man Gets Six-Pack In 8 Weeks By Dropping One Ingredient From Diet

Here’s the magic ingredient that a man in his mid-30s cut from his diet to get beach-ready in just 8 short weeks.

We just love body transformations here at DMARGE. There’s nothing better than seeing blokes who’ve been struggling with their weight and, often, their mental health along with it, find a way to turn it all around. In an effort to share the secrets behind their fitness success so that others can kickstart their own journies, we share some of our favourite stories.

This thirty-two-year-old Redditor — who anonymously posted progress pictures to the site’s dedicated subreddit, revealed an incredible and swift transformation. Shedding twenty-five pounds (11.5kg) but, more importantly, getting a popping six-pack just in time for summer, he managed to totally change his look by cutting a single ingredient from his diet.

Here’s how he did it…

Cut, Cut, Cut

Before we get to the secret ingredient that this Redditor scrapped to help his shred along, let’s take a look at some broader weight loss principles…

When it comes to shedding those pounds, nailing your nutritional game is always the most important and usually most punishing step. You need to partake in a ‘cut’ by maintaining a strict calorie deficit over an extended period of time, just like Zac Efron did before filming Baywatch. Here are some general nutritional guidelines to follow, but bear in mind that nutrition varies from person to person:

Calculate your calories: To lose body fat, you must create a calorie deficit by consuming fewer calories than your body burns. Calculate your daily calorie needs and subtract 250-500 calories per day to create a gradual calorie deficit. Eat plenty of fibre: Fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help keep you feeling full and satisfied during a cut. Stay hydrated: Adequate hydration is essential for optimal health and can also help curb hunger and cravings.

While this Redditor clearly went hard and fast, It’s important to note that a successful cut requires patience and consistency. It’s not advisable to try to lose too much body fat too quickly, as this can lead to muscle loss and other health problems. Aim for a gradual, sustainable rate of fat loss, and be sure to listen to your body and adjust your nutrition plan as needed.

The Secret Ingredient

For this Redditor, however, there was one change which apparently made all the difference: cutting gluten out of his diet.

It’s important to understand that cutting out gluten may not help you lose weight per se. People who adopt a gluten-free diet often lose weight, but it’s usually because they also cut out a lot of processed foods and refined carbohydrates that contain gluten, as explained by Selvi Rajagopal, M.D. over at John Hopkins. If you stop eating gluten to lose weight, it’s important to watch your portion sizes, get regular exercise and eat plenty of whole foods such as fruits, vegetables and lean proteins.

If you cut all gluten out of your diet, it’s worth considering that there’s also a risk that you could miss out on nutritious whole grains, fibre and micronutrients. Getting enough whole grains in your diet is especially important if you’re at risk for heart disease or diabetes. Whole grains can lower cholesterol levels and even help regulate your blood sugar.

Having said all that.. if you think you could cut the gluten without sacrificing those much-needed macronutrients then… go right ahead. If it worked for this fella, it might just work for you too.