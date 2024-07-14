Ulysse Nardin’s Daring 2024 Release Reminds Us There’s Still Nothing Quite Like The Freak

The following article was produced in partnership with Ulysse Nardin and The Hour Glass.

Throughout its remarkable 178-year history, Swiss Luxury watchmaker Ulysse Nardin has gained a reputation for thinking outside the box. From its revolutionary approach to award-winning marine chronographs through the early 20th century to the revered Freak novelties, Ulysse Nardin has never been afraid to stick its proverbial elbows out with its groundbreaking complications.

Ulysse Nardin’s first-ever Freak was a triumph of contemporary watchmaking; a watch without a dial, hands or a crown. Whilst many watch brands profess to break the mould, Ulysse Nardin was out there doing it. Of course, without the key determining features of a modern watch, the first-ever Freak couldn’t tell the time (in the traditional sense). Instead, the movement contained a 7-day carousel-tourbillon that would move to indicate the hours and minutes.

Ulysse Nardin has always dared to break convention. Image: Ulysse Nardin

The Freak’s enduring legacy didn’t just finish with a one-off release in 2001, however. Over the years, the Swiss Luxury watchmakers introduced new and exciting novelties to the series and were the first watchmakers ever to use silicon hairsprings in their watches – a revolutionary feature that has become the norm across haute horlogerie.

In 2005, the Freak 28’800 V/h was launched, delivering increased precision, efficiency and durability to the burgeoning collection. In 2010, we were treated to the Diavolo: a hand-wound flying tourbillon with a silicon-fitted escapement. In 2013, the brand introduced the first seafaring Freak with a water resistance of 30m; in 2018, UN introduced titanium; in 2023, the Freak One was awarded the Iconic Watch Prize at the prestigious Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève.

Throughout its incredible run, the Ulysse Nardin Freak became an indelible watchmaking icon of the 21st century, with more than 20 novelties released throughout the years. Ulysse Nardin was daring to be different and continued to set the standard for industry norms.

The Ulysse Nardin Freak S Nomad is a spectacular release to the collection. Image: Ulysse Nardin

Now, in 2024, Ulysse Nardin adds yet another spectacular release to the collection marking the most complicated, time-only watch to exist in the world of haute horlogerie, the Freak S Nomad.

With a formidable 45mm diameter dial, you’d expect the Ulysse Nardin Freak S Nomad to be a beastly iteration, so I was surprised to find that the latest release sits quite tidily on the wrist. More so, the timepiece’s inherent beauty was betrayed by its name. Freak by name, but certainly not by nature.

Behind the carousel movement, is the highlight of the Freak: a diamond guilloché pattern finished in sand-coloured CVD, reminiscent of sand dunes. Each piece is handcrafted by a skilled artisan using a traditional 18th-century rose engine – no electronics or laser guidance.

It takes three hours to produce the diamond guilloché pattern. Image: Ulysse Nardin Image: Ulysse Nardin

The entire process takes over three hours and requires immense concentration and precision to create seamless, intersecting curves. Once the artisan has started, they cannot finish until the pattern is complete.

