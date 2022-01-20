Best Movies On Netflix You’ve Probably Never Heard Of [January 2022]

So, you’re in the mood for a movie — and you actually want to watch it; it’s not a ‘Netflix and chill’ situation — but have no idea what to watch. A common problem many of us face when scrolling through the almost endless amount of films available on Netflix.

Never fear, we’ve done the hard work for you. Whether you’re a comedy man or prefer gritty thrillers, the following films are so good you won’t even be tempted to scroll your phone once you hit play.

So, take a look at these hidden gems, all of which are available to stream on Netflix.

Boy

Image Credit: ​​Unison Films

7.5 IMDb score, written & directed by Taiki Waititi, Comedy & Drama, released in 2010

Set in New Zealand in the 80s, Boy is about a young child who finally gets the chance to know his estranged father. An unconventional coming of age story, that’s wonderfully hilarious with some truly heart-wrenching and gritty moments; something Taika Waititi excels at.

If you enjoyed Waititi’s more mainstream films like Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok, you’ll love Boy.

Breaker Morant

Image Credit: Public Domain

7.9 IMDb score, Drama & War, based on a true Australian war story, released in 1980

Based on a true story, Breaker Morant is compelling and bold. The film beautifully questions whether soldiers should be held accountable for their actions during war, and follows three Australian lieutenants as they face prosecution for killing prisoners. Despite the fact that they were acting under orders, their heads are put on the chopping block.

Breaker Morant is an unapologetically anti-war film but is so thought-provoking, every Australian should watch it at least once in their lifetime.

Going In Style

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

6.6 IMDb score, stars Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine & Alan Arkin, Comedy, released in 2017

Going In Style is an amusing heist film that starts with three lifelong friends who are all the victims of a corporate, yet immoral, bank restructure. This consequently leaves all three strapped for cash in their old age, and so, desperate to provide for their retirement plans and families, they hatch a plan to rob the bank for the pension money that’s rightfully theirs. Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin are all as brilliant as ever and clearly have fun in their respective roles.

If you’re looking for a light-hearted film that’ll give you a few good chuckles, Going In Style is a perfect option.

Inside Man

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

7.6 IMDb score, stars Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, Jodie Foster, Willem Dafoe, Christopher Plummer & Chiwetel Ejiofor, Crime & Drama, released in 2006

Directed by the iconic Spike Lee, this thriller heist film follows an elaborate bank heist that takes place in 24 hours. Inside Man stars Denzel Washington as Detective Keith Frazier, the hostage negotiator, and Clive Owen as the soft-spoken mastermind behind the heist. Smart with a few twists, this cat & mouse film is a must-watch.

If you love a good thriller and incredible acting performances, check out Inside Man.

Mirage

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

7.4 IMDb score, stars Álvaro Morte (known for his role The Professor in Money Heist), Drama & Mystery, released in 2018

An incredible film that explores time travel themes and a compelling mystery, Mirage is a foreign film hailing from Spain. If you’ve watched Money Heist, you’ll recognise Álvaro Morte in Mirage, which centres on a 72-hour electrical storm that occurs in both 1989 and 2014. The main character Vera, whose present is 2014, seems to be able to save a boy from death in ‘89. However, preventing his death has terrible consequences for Vera.

Filled with suspense and intrigue, if you liked The Butterfly Effect, Mirage explores very similar themes in a very clever and emotional way.

Paddleton

Image Credit: ​​Patrick Wymore/Netflix

7.2 IMDb score, stars Ray Romano, Comedy & Drama, released in 2019

Paddleton follows best friends, Michael and Andy, as they deal with Michael’s terminal cancer diagnosis. Michael wants to kill himself and embarks on a road trip to a pharmacy that’ll provide him with the appropriate medication to do so. Andy agrees to go on the road trip too in the hopes that he can convince Michael to fight the cancer.

Beautifully written with great performances, the only way to describe Paddleton is as a sad comedy that accurately portrays male friendship. You have to add this one to your ‘watch list’.

Two Hands

Image Credit: REP Distribution

7.1 IMDb score, stars Heath Ledger & Rose Byrne, Comedy & Crime Thriller, released in 1999

Two Hands was the last Australian film Heath Ledger was involved with before his breakthrough role in 10 Things I Hate About You gained him international fame. Ledger plays Jimmy, a nineteen-year-old who unwittingly gets himself into major debt with a local gangster. To pay off his debt, Jimmy decides to rob a bank. A young Rose Byrne, well before her successful Hollywood acting career took off, plays Ledger’s love interest.

A quirky dark comedy, Two Hands is like an Australian version of Pulp Fiction, Goodfellas, and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

